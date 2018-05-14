Highland New Briefs: Community Chorus plans pops concert

Stewards of Hope planning 'Yard Sale Extravaganza'
Stewards of Hope will have it's annual "Yard Sale Extravaganza" at the Knights of Columbus Hall parking lot in Highland from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, June 1.
For $25, sellers receive four large parking spaces, and organizers do the advertising for you. All your profits are yours to keep. The event has had great turnout in the past and sellers have been very happy with their results.
Register to sell your garage sale items by contacting Jennifer Whitten at 618-363-5634 or jennifer.whitten@hotmail.com.
Proceeds benefit Operation Elba's Orphans through Stewards of Hope. For more information, visit stewardsofhope.org or find the Yard Sale Extravaganza event page on Facebook.
Heartland Community Chorus to present summer pops concert
The Heartland Community Chorus will conclude its fifth season with its much-anticipated pops concert, "Five and Change," on Friday, June 1, at 7:30 p.m. in the Highland Elementary School auditorium, 1800 Lindenthal Ave. in Highland. (This is a change from the original date of June 2.)
“We’re changing it up a bit this year," said HCC director Luanne Murphy. "For the past two years, there have been solos and duets featured in the pops concert. But to celebrate our fifth year, we are pulling five different quintets from among the talented singers in the group, in addition to 10 great selections by the entire chorus.”
Concertgoers will hear many of their favorites: jazz standards, such as, “Nice Work if You Can Get It," "It Had to Be You,” and “Take Five." Pop classics, such as, “Yesterday,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” and “You’ve Got a Friend,” and Broadway hits, such as, “For Good” and “Everybody Rejoice” will also be performed.
“We do this because we love to sing," HCC member Robert Vance said about the upcoming concert. "I've always considered the ability to sing to be a gift from God, and singing in the chorus is using the gift. It's an awesome feeling when you see the joy in the faces of the other singers, our director, and especially, the audiences. We've come so far in the five years this group has been together. Making music is what we do, and it is so rewarding. The talent in this group is just amazing, and Luanne does such a fantastic job of bringing out our best sound.”
Advance tickets for the concert are now available online at heartlandcommunitychorus.org or at FCB Bank at 111 Walnut St. in Highland. Chorus members are also selling tickets. Tickets will also be available at the door. All tickets are $15.
If supporters would like to donate to the growth of the chorus, they may see the “Contributions and Support” page on the website and download the donor form.
League of Writers to meet
The Highland League of Writers will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, May 21 in meeting room No. 1, at the Korte Recreation Center in Highland. Anyone interested in writing is invited to attend. Pick up tips from published authors. Bring your ideas, plots, or thoughts, up to several pages for a friendly critique. Poetry, memoirs, magazine, anything written are welcome. You can also come just to hear the member readings. There are no dues, fees or assigned topics. Meetings are normally the first and third Monday each month. For additional information call Chuck Schwend at (618) 887-4797 or email schwendcharles@yahoo.com. Visit the club at charlesbschwend.com/the-highland-league-of-writers.
Senior Menu
Countryside Homes invites all seniors 60 and older to join them for their fun, food and companionship community meal program. Meals are served Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, in the Countryside Community Center, 1331 26th St. Reservations for the upcoming week should be made by 1 p.m. this Friday. Call 618-651-3293. The cost is $3.50 per person.
Monday, May 21: Sliced roast turkey, baked sweet potato, Brussels sprouts, fruit crumble.
Tuesday, May 22: Fiesta hamburger steak, roasted red skin potatoes, confetti corn, frosted gelatin poke cake.
Wednesday, May 23: Spaghetti and meatballs, Italian vegetables, tossed salad with dressing, carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.
Thursday, May 24: Beef tips in gravy, buttered rotini pasta, broccoli, angel food cake with fruit.
Friday, May 25: Barbecue pork chop, baked beans, potato salad, peaches with whipped topping.
