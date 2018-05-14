Around the Area: St. Jacob Strawberry Festival is this weekend

Trenton
Registration underway for summer classes at KC Center
Registration for classes for the 2018 Summer Semester at the Kaskaskia College Trenton Education Center is now in progress. Students can apply at kaskaskia.edu and click "Apply Now." The summer semester begins June 4.
Classes offered at Trenton for the summer 2018 semester include Intro to College Composition, English Composition 101 and 102, Basic Mathematics, Intermediate Algebra, Medical Terminology, Nurse Assistant, Life Span Growth and Development, Psychology, Fundamentals of Reading, and Fundamentals of Speech.
These course offerings are a great opportunity for university students who are home for the summer to save time and money by taking a summer class at KC to transfer back to their institution and get them one step closer to their degree.
Current financial aid recipients may also be eligible for summer awards. In-district high school students entering their sophomore, junior or senior year are also eligible for the Jump Start scholarship. For further information, contact the Admissions & Registration Office at 618-545-3040 or for advising options contact 618-545-3060.
Starting dates for some classes may vary and some courses are offered via distance learning. Please contact Michelle Hrebec, Education Center director for more information, at 618-545-3475.
Alton
Madison County Retired Teaches 2 to Meet
Madison County Retired Teachers 2 of the Illinois Retired Teachers Association is an organization of educators and those who support education. IRTA is the only organization that is dedicated only to maintain and improving benefits for annuitants of TRS. The group's next meeting will be on June 5. The program will be on “Consumer Fraud, Identity Theft, and Scams,” presented by Paul Ferrero, a representative of the Illinois Attorney General’s Office. Come to the meeting to learn how to prevent yourself from becoming a victim of these illegal and unethical practices.
The meeting will be held at Castelli’s 255 Restaurant (Moonlight) at 3400 Fosterburg Road in Alton. Reservations may be made by calling 618-656-8655 or email mmayteach@hotmail.com. Reservations should be made by Friday, May 25. The cost of the meal will be $14, payable at the door.
Registration will begin at 10:30 a.m., with the meeting beginning at 11. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m., followed by the program.
St. Jacob
Strawberry Festival is Sunday
St. Jacob United Church of Christ will have its 32nd annual Strawberry Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 20, at Township Park, 239 Main St. in St. Jacob.
There will be music, crafters, jump houses, children's entertainment, music and food.
The menu will include brats, hot dogs, chicken kabobs, and strawberry desserts.
Trailnet will also sponsor a Berry Bicycle Ride. The event is Trailnet’s most popular ride of the year. It is a great family outing with a kid-friendly 7-mile route. There are also other rides of 23, 38 and 54 miles. The terrain is paved, flat to gently rolling, with no big hills. Registration and ride are from 7:30 to 10 a.m. Price for Trailnet members is $12 online, $16 at event. Cost for non-members is $16 online, $20 at event. Register at trailnet.org. . All riders get a $3 credit towards their strawberry dessert with their ride wristbands.
Greenville
New theater group forms
A new, not-for-profit theater group has been formed in Greenville.
Bond County Area Theater will present its first production July 12-14 at the American Farm Heritage Museum.
The musical, “How Reading Came Back To Nowhere,” was written by Richard Young of Greenville, who will also direct the show.
Area boys and girls, going into second through eighth grades, are invited to audition May 20 at the Greenville First Christian Church.
Audition hours are 1 to 2 p.m. for those in second through fourth grades, 2 to 3 p.m. for fifth and sixth graders, and 3 to 4 p.m. for seventh and eighth graders.
Anyone with questions can send an email to BondCountyAreaTheater@gmail.com.
Alhambra
Entries sought for homecoming parade
Alhambra Homecoming will be on June 1 and 2 this year.
The Friday night the parade will begin at 7 p.m., and on Saturday night it will begin at 6 p.m. The theme is “Dancing through the Decades.”
Contact Patty Take at 618-488-7020 to enter a float in the parade.
School News
This is the final week before school lets out for the summer. Children will be cleaning out their desks and are asked to donate their old school supplies to the Nicaragua Christian Education Foundation, rather than throw them in the trash.
May 15 will be a special day for pre-K, as they will graduate to being full-time students next year. On May 16, there will be a pool safety assembly. The final day of school, May 17, will dismiss at 11:50 a.m.
School will resume on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018.
