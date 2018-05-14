Highland News Leader

Highland Police Briefs: May 2-8

May 14, 2018 10:02 AM

Editor’s note: The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.

Man faces felony retail theft charged

Highland Police charged Robert E. Brinton, 41, of Highland with retail theft on May 5 for allegedly taking miscellaneous merchandise from Walmart having a total value less than $300. The charge was enhanced to a felony due to Brinton having been convicted theft previously, in Santa Barbara County, California, on Aug. 12, 2016.

HPD misdemeanors, tickets, citations

May 2-3

No tickets issued.

May 4

Melissa M. Bailey, 33, of Edwardsville was charged with driving with a suspended/revoked license and unlawful use of an electronic communications device.

A juvenile, 15, of Highland was charged with unlawful possession of tobacco by a minor.

A juvenile, 16, of Highland was charged with unlawful possession of tobacco by a minor.

May 5

Kyle R. Littlefield, 24, of Alhambra was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.

Brigid R. Range, 18, of Highland was charged with possession of cannabis, driving in the wrong lane and having an expired vehicle registration.

May 6

No tickets issued.

May 7

Jacob B. Bickline, 33, of Highland was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Dylan A. Cosgriff, 19, of New Douglas was charged with unlawful consumption of alcohol by a minor.

Collin R. Kretschmer, 21, of Bartelso was charged with having an expired vehicle registration.

May 8

Margaret M. Romanick, 64, of Highland was charged with disobeying a stop/yield sign.

Alec J. H. Wille, 20, of Highland was charged with unlawful consumption of alcohol by a minor.

Alexander R.R. Bandy, 20, of Highland was charged with unlawful consumption of alcohol by a minor.

Michael A. Torre, 20, of Highland was charged with unlawful consumption of alcohol by a minor.

