Highland Police Briefs: May 2-8

Editor’s note: The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
Man faces felony retail theft charged
Highland Police charged Robert E. Brinton, 41, of Highland with retail theft on May 5 for allegedly taking miscellaneous merchandise from Walmart having a total value less than $300. The charge was enhanced to a felony due to Brinton having been convicted theft previously, in Santa Barbara County, California, on Aug. 12, 2016.
HPD misdemeanors, tickets, citations
May 2-3
▪ No tickets issued.
May 4
▪ Melissa M. Bailey, 33, of Edwardsville was charged with driving with a suspended/revoked license and unlawful use of an electronic communications device.
▪ A juvenile, 15, of Highland was charged with unlawful possession of tobacco by a minor.
▪ A juvenile, 16, of Highland was charged with unlawful possession of tobacco by a minor.
May 5
▪ Kyle R. Littlefield, 24, of Alhambra was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
▪ Brigid R. Range, 18, of Highland was charged with possession of cannabis, driving in the wrong lane and having an expired vehicle registration.
May 6
▪ No tickets issued.
May 7
▪ Jacob B. Bickline, 33, of Highland was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
▪ Dylan A. Cosgriff, 19, of New Douglas was charged with unlawful consumption of alcohol by a minor.
▪ Collin R. Kretschmer, 21, of Bartelso was charged with having an expired vehicle registration.
May 8
▪ Margaret M. Romanick, 64, of Highland was charged with disobeying a stop/yield sign.
▪ Alec J. H. Wille, 20, of Highland was charged with unlawful consumption of alcohol by a minor.
▪ Alexander R.R. Bandy, 20, of Highland was charged with unlawful consumption of alcohol by a minor.
▪ Michael A. Torre, 20, of Highland was charged with unlawful consumption of alcohol by a minor.
Comments