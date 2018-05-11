Nominations sought for Highland Yard of the Month

Nominations for the first Highland Yard of the Month in 2018 are due by May 25.
The perennial contest, now in its 12th year, recognizes persons who show pride in maintaining a beautiful home landscape. One home will be designated as “Yard of the Month” for each summer month (June, July, August and September).
Judging for 2018 will typically take place during the third week of the month, starting in May, and winners will be announced shortly thereafter. This May, the club is accepting nominations until the 25th because of the late start to the spring season.
Judging eligibility and criteria includes:
▪ All residences, including houses, apartments, townhouses, villas and condominiums within Helvetia and Saline Townships are eligible.
▪ Yard of the Month winners may win the contest only one time in a four-year period.
▪ Residents may nominate their own yard or any yard for Yard of the Month.
▪ Entries must be received by the 15th of the month (extended until May 25). One entry per household will suffice for the season.
▪ Nominations may be submitted by calling the Highland Chamber of Commerce at 618-654-3721, emailing Penny Korte at the chamber office at penny@highlandillinois.com, visiting the chamber office's new location at 1216 Main St., or contacting any Highland Garden Club Member with the name, address and phone number of the nominee.
Yards nominated for Yard of the Month should display the following criteria:
▪ Visual Attractiveness: The yard being judged must be visible from a public street, alley, path or sidewalk and must display general curb appeal.
▪ Creativity: Personal touches such as yard art, bird baths and feeders, etc. are encouraged.
▪ Originality: Unique while maintaining cohesiveness with the neighborhood.
▪ Beautification: Yard must improve the look of the home and overall neighborhood.
▪ Overall Maintenance: Well maintained grass, trimmed hedges, flowerbeds, etc.
Recognition includes:
▪ A “Yard of the Month” sign from the city to be displayed in the winner’s yard for one month;
▪ A certificate signed by the mayor of Highland;
▪ $25 gift certificate from the Highland Chamber of Commerce;
▪ Membership in the Highland Garden Club for the season;
▪ Garden Stone from the Highland Garden Club; and
▪ A photo of the winner in the Highland News Leader.
