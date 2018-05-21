Highland students give legislators a lesson in classroom technology

The annual “Students for the Information Age” TECH 2018 event was held on May 10 at the Illinois State Capitol Building in Springfield where hundreds of students and teachers represented schools from throughout the state, including a group from Highland Middle School.
At the event, students showed the public and members of the Illinois State Senate and House of Representatives how technology is being used in the classroom to increase student engagement and improve achievement.
Three HMS eighth-graders — Lydia Marti, Ben Mitchell, and Kyle Molitor — shared how technology is used at Highland Middle School and talked with legislators and visitors the importance of proper funding.
"They shared about how my science class has gone completely —for the most part — digital this year," said HMS teacher science teacher Sharon Schmitz, who accompanied the kids to Springfield.
From elementary to the high school classrooms, TECH 2018 highlights the crucial role that technology plays in education — ranging from increases in collaboration and critical thinking, to promoting learning beyond the limits of the school day — by creating a space for students to share their learning and innovative uses of devices, the internet, and digital curriculum.
"HMS offers many different types of technology. We mainly use Chromebooks in HMS," read one of the slides that the students showed to legislators in a PowerPoint presentation. " On these, we use the Google G Suite for Education. Specifically in our science class, we use Technology for simulations, research, Kahoot quizzes (this is a website where you make quizzes), videos, to access our grade sheets, to communicate with the teacher, to make up/work on late work, and a reminder website. In addition, we also use technology to get grants, to make our textbook, and to take attendance."
The purpose of TECH 2018 is to raise awareness of the critical role technology plays in preparing students to succeed in today’s world, and to show the need for increased funding for classroom technology. Students will demonstrate for lawmakers and the public the creative ways technology is being used to enhance and accelerate student achievement in Illinois schools today.
"It was a great experience and intrigued me more about how technology could be used in many different ways," said Molitor, one of the HMS students.
"It was a phenomenal experience," said classmate Mitchell. "It presented a new viewpoint about how technology is used in our classrooms."
TECH 2018 is a not-for-profit initiative presented by Illinois Computing Educators and is supported by a broad range of education and business organizations. Corporate Platinum Plus partners are CDW-G and Comcast Business.
According to TECH 2018 co-chairs, “Personal devices, the internet, and digital content are the enabling tools of the modern learning environment, expanding the boundaries of the classroom while promising to transform all aspects of learning: teachers, students, and parents are provided access to tools and resources that promote accountability, communication, collaboration, creativity, and critical thinking; digital resources and curriculum offer dynamic, engaging, and affordable content to enhance or even replace traditional print-based resources; and blended and flipped classrooms extend the classroom beyond the limits of the school day, promoting increased student-centered and self-directed learning opportunities that put educational resources directly into the hands of students.”
