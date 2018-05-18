Highland student selected as delegate to national environmental conference

Mallory Morgan, a student at Highland High School, has been selected to represent Highland as a National Youth Delegate to the 2018 Washington Youth Summit on the Environment at George Mason University.
She joins a select group of 300 students from across the country to participate in an intensive, week-long study of leadership in environmental science and conservation. She was chosen based on academic accomplishments and a demonstrated interest and excellence in leadership in the sciences and conservation studies.
George Mason University along with partners, National Geographic and the National Zoo are excited to welcome the nation's young scholars to Washington, D.C. With distinguished faculty, guest speakers, and direct access to elite D.C. practitioners, the Washington Youth Summit on the Environment offers aspiring environmentalists and student leaders an unparalleled experience. The week-long program is held at George Mason University’s state-of-the-art campus. The Summit will encourage and inspire young leaders who desire a unique experience focused on successful careers in this dynamic industry.
The Washington Youth Summit on the Environment will be held June 24-29.
WYSE is a unique student leadership conference designed to develop and encourage future leaders in the important field of environmental studies and conservation in the 21st century. The Advisory Board is chaired by Mark Bauman, senior vice president of the Smithsonian Institution's Enterprises Division. Additional members include world renowned scholars, distinguished scientists and award winning university faculty, such as Dr. Tom Lovejoy, noted environmentalist and former executive vice president of the World Wildlife Fund. Delegates gain an insider look at environmental science, policy and conservation issues.
For more information go online at wyse.gmu.edu.
