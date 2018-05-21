Around the Area: St. Rose plans sesquicentennial celebration

Grantfork
Historical Society Breakfast
The Grantfork Historical Society Breakfast will be held on Sunday, June 10 from 8 a.m. until noon at St. Gertrude's Catholic Church Hall. The Historical Society will be preparing pancakes, sausage, eggs and more. Donations of $8 for adult and $5 for children up to age 12.
VIPs announced
The class VIP students of the year for Grantfork Elementary are Sarah Garcia, Clayton Neumann, Claire Ritterhouse, Will Janson, Gianna Hanvey and Wil Levin.
Alhambra
Alhambra Care Center Celebrates National Nursing Home Week
Mark Phelps brought his special brand of fun with the '60s music played on the piano, with Mark singing and everyone remembering the “hippie era.”
Prom night was special for so many of the residents as they dressed in formal wear and had their hair done. The theme this year was "A Night in Paris."
May 16 brought a nice day to be outside with "Professor Longhair and Corbin" for Carnival Day.
May 17 residents had a "Mad Hatters Tea Party," and May 18 was the great German Festival with beer, popcorn and polka music. Milton and Sandy gave a wonderful “Elvis” performance to finish out the week.
A special thanks to Brian and Sarah Meier for bring in the new batch of rescue puppies . This is a special treat for everyone.
Hitz Home salad luncheon
The Hitz Home Auxiliary Board would like to invite all to a salad luncheon on Friday, June 1 at 1 p.m. in the activity area. The afternoon will include a tasty variety of salads, appetizers and desserts, as well as a fashion show by CATO, silent auction, raffle and door prizes. There is a donation of $6 for the afternoon. This is a good afternoon to invite a friend and join us for good food, fun and fellowship.
Germantown
Spassfest's 50-year run is ending, organizers say
The 2017 Spassfest was the last true one, organizers announced this week in Germantown.
Instead, there will be several smaller events throughout the year, including one on the traditional Spassfest weekend on Aug. 18. That will be the Germantown Bierfest with food, rides, the Ben Nation Band, DJ and a cash raffle with a prize of up to $15,000.
But the traditional annual dayslong Spassfest is done.
Spassfest's John Skain wrote in a news release that the tradition started in 1968 has raised more than $1.3 million for the community. Last year, the Spassfest contributed $75,000 toward restrooms at Schoendienst Park and toward a rescue vehicle for the Germantown Fire Department.
Skain wrote that "many things have changed since its first year in 1968," including earlier starts to school and less spare time for people to devote to a big festival. Instead, the group will support several smaller events that will benefit the community throughout the year.
Greenville
DeMoulin Museum to have Olympic band uniforms on display
The Atlanta Olympic Band uniforms, one of the factory’s most prestigious projects ever undertaken by DeMoulin Bros. & Co. of Greenville, will be spotlighted in the display to be unveiled during a ceremony Saturday, June 2 at the DeMoulin Museum.
Created in 1992 to promote the upcoming Olympics in Atlanta, the band was comprised of band students across Georgia, who auditioned for the AOB. Over the four years of its existence, the band performed at President Bill Clinton’s first inaugural, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, half-time of an Atlanta Falcons game, and several other functions prior to the opening and closing ceremonies of the 1996 Olympics.
For DeMoulin Bros., the band uniforms were manufactured during its 100th anniversary year.
Since opening in 2010, the DeMoulin Museum has hoped to create a display showcasing the Atlanta Olympic Band uniforms. Last year, DeMoulin Museum Curator John Goldsmith contacted Jill (Womack) Sewell, a member of the AOB, and the band’s historian/archivist. Sewell has been working with Goldsmith on securing uniforms, photos, and other artifacts related to the band.
The public is welcome to the unveiling of the display on Saturday, June 2. Members of the AOB will be on hand at 10:30 a.m. for a question/answer session with the audience, followed by the unveiling at 11 a.m., then a reception with refreshments. Admission is free. The DeMoulin Museum is located at 205 S. Prairie St. in Greenville.
For more information, visit the website demoulinmuseum.org or call 618-664-4115.
St. Rose
Sesquicentennial is this weekend
The St. Rose Sesquicentennial will be held on Saturday, May 26.
The celebration will include:
▪ an antique tractor show, classic car cruise, and military tribute tent (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.;
▪ cemetery walk (1 to 3 p.m.);
▪ a memorial Mass at the cemetery at 4 p.m. (In case of inclement weather, Mass will be moved inside the church.);
▪ an all-school tour and alumni reunion (5 to 7 p.m.);
▪ a military tribute ceremony on the parish grounds (6 p.m.); and
▪ alumni recognition at 7 p.m.
Entertainment for the day will include Tom and Kathy La-Quet from 1 to 5 p.m., then "Next Best Thing" and "Blacktop Boulevard" from 7:30 p.m. until close.
There will also be plenty of good food and drinks.
For more information, go online at strosedev.com.
Springfield
House passes bill remaining Old U.S. 50 in Clinton County
On May 17 the Illinois House of Representatives adopted a resolution honoring veterans by designating Old US 50 in Clinton Countyas the “Clinton County Veterans Memorial Road.”
House Joint Resolution 100, sponsored by state Rep. Charlie Meier, R-Okawville, passed unanimously.
“It is highly fitting that we pay honor and respect to the truly great individuals who have served our country and, in doing so, have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation,” said Meier. “Their sacrifice and service is a reminder that freedom is not free but comes at a cost. We should always remember the men and women who helped preserve the freedoms that we all enjoy.”
HJR 100 now heads to the Senate for approval. Upon passage in the Senate, the Illinois Department of Transportation will be directed to erect at suitable locations, consistent with state and federal regulations, appropriate plaques or signs giving notice of the road's new name.
