Highland News Briefs: First PB&J is Friday

First PB&J is Friday
The Peanut Butter and Jam Festivals kick off in May and continue every Friday until near the start of school, with two exceptions when other festivals are occurring.
The PB&J festivals, co-hosted by the Highland Chamber of Commerce and city of Highland, run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the downtown Square. There is free entertainment, popcorn, and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. Or, you can purchase one of your favorites from the various vendors. It’s a great way to spend your lunch hour. The Peanut Butter and Jam Festival will take a one-week break June 8 when the summer festival season kicks into high gear with Highland’s annual homecoming, the Schweizerfest. The festival also takes a break on July 27 for the Madison County Fair.
This year’s entertainment lineup is:
▪ May 25: George Portz
▪ June 1: The Bubble Bus
▪ June 15: Kevin Heim / Paint the Town Purple
▪ June 22: Josh Routh
▪ June 29: USAF Airlifter Brass Band
▪ July 6: Lyle & Pitts (formerly Vintage Jam)
▪ July 13: Serengeti Steve
▪ July 20: The Silver Creek Bluegrass Band
▪ Aug. 3: Babaloo
Deadline approaching for HIASAA Hall of Fame voting
The Highland Illinois Area Schools Alumni Association has announced its list of candidates for this year's Hall of Fame consideration. There are 10 nominees in four categories: Sports, Art & Science, Business, and Public Service. This year's nominees are:
▪ Arts and Sciences: Patricia Jacoby and Larry Mueller;
▪ Business: William Basler and Robert Dauderman;
▪ Community Service/Career Public Service: Col. Christopher Budde, James Burgett and Leonard Daiber; and
▪ Sports: Marty Barnes, Darryl Frerker and Joel Hawkins.
All ballots must by in the hands of Highland Illinois Area Schools Alumni Association by May 31.
Any alumni of any school within the boundaries of the Highland School District or any employees of these schools. Need not have graduated from school, just attended. To be able to vote, alumni or employees must be a paid member of HIASAA.
To become a member, go to the association website highlandilalumni.com. There is a place to register online and an option to use PayPal to pay your dues. Or, you can send the application and a check to HIASAA, 400 Broadway, Highland, IL 62249. Membership dues are $10 per year, $40 for a five-year membership, or $100 for a lifetime membership. All memberships are for the calendar year, starting Jan. 1.
You can obtain a downloadable ballot on the website to vote for the hall of fame.
The board of directors will count the ballots in early June and letters will be sent informing all nominees of the results.
If anyone needs a ballot or wants to join the association but does not have computer access, they should contact Sherry Fletcher, HIASAA board secretary, at 618-654-6266 for a ballot or membership application. If you have any questions, contact Fletcher at the above phone number.
Sign up now for SchweizerDASH 5K
The Highland Jaycees invite all to participate in the annual SchweizerDASH 5K on June 9. All proceeds will benefit the Highland Jaycees to support multiple projects within our community. Run or walk the new route, which begins at the at the Highland Square, at the corner of Broadway and Washington Street.
Packet pick-up begins at 8:30 a.m. and the run starts at 9:30 a.m.
Registration cost now through June 8 is $30 for adults and $20 for age s12 and under. Race day registration is $35 for adults and $25 for ages 12 and under.
Register online at runsignup.com and type “Schweizerfest” into “Looking For An Event?” feature.
Bradford Bank to host free document shredding event
Bradford National Bank will have a free shredding and recycling day Saturday, May 26 from 9 to 11 a.m. at its Highland branch, located at 1100 Mercantile Drive.
The bank is inviting businesses and residents to bring old financial documents, canceled checks, bank statements, tax returns or investment documents to be securely destroyed and recycled.
The event is being held in conjunction with Highland Recycling and Shredding, which is a member of the National Association for Information Destruction and is licensed and bonded to securely dispose of confidential documents.
Randy Alderman, Security officer at Bradford National Bank, said shredding old financial documents is a great way to prevent identity theft.
“By bringing your old financial records to the bank to be shredded, you can be assured that your confidential records will be destroyed in a safe, secure manner,” he said.
Bike Rodeo winners announced
A Bike Rodeo took place at the Highland High School on May 5 and was a great success. The event was put on by the Highland Police Department, St. Joseph’s Hospital, and the Highland Walmart. It was an event focused on child and bicycle safety that featured free helmets, professional bike inspections, and free snacks for the kids.
The event also featured a seven-station bicycle obstacle course with Highland police officers, first-responders, and volunteers teaching highland area youth how to maintain balance on turns, navigate around obstacles, and ride their bikes safely. Each child who completed all seven obstacles was entered to win a free bicycle from Walmart. More than 40 kids participated in and completed the obstacle course and two winners were chosen. The winners were Jonah Cox, 8, from Highland, and Katie Fenton, 7, from Highland.
Card party set at VFW
The Highland VFW Auxiliary will have a card party at 1 p.m. May 30 at the post home. Admission is $1. Pinochle, euchre and bunco will be played. Hot sandwiches are homemade pies and cakes will be available.
Garden Club meeting will deal with edible flowers
The Highland Garden Club will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 24 at the Korte Recreation Center. The program is “Incredible Edible Flowers.” Carol Schliff of Safe and Savory Solutions Inc. will present the program. Schliff is a consumer scientist with a background in food services and nutrition. Guests are welcome.
Leaps of Love announces 'Ms. LOL Pageant' contestants
Leaps of Love is gearing up with 12 new contestants for the Ms. LOL Pageant 2019.
Leaps of Love embraces families affected by childhood brain tumors and late-effects of childhood cancer by providing hope, strength and encouragement to meet the challenges they face today as well as the long-term effects of tomorrow.
Each of the 12 contestants will be competing throughout the year by raising money as votes for the "People's Choice" award presented at the pageant, which will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019. The first promotional sighting will be at the Schweizerfest parade in a couple weeks on Sunday, June 10 in Highland. Help them, help childhood cancer families by supporting them throughout the year.
Text PAGEANT to 71777 to learn more.
Ms. LOL Pageant 2019 contestants: Brian "Breyonce'" Beard, Steve "Cherri' Carey, Ben "Clementine" Eberwein, Joe "Helga" Horstmann, Brent "Marshmellow" Knebel, Jim "Mercedes" Meridith, Boyd "Justice" Rinderer, Bill "Isabella" Sloan, Tom "Hollywood" Switzer, Brian "Frogetta" Weiss, Chad "Cheeta" Zobrist. and Chad "Che Che" Zurliene.
Rotary selling Cardinals tickets
The Highland Rotary Club is selling tickets to Rotary Day at the Ballpark on Father's Day, Sunday, June 17 at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals are playing the Cubs. Box seats, in section 133, are $65 each. Terrace seats, in section 445, are $45 each. This is a district fundraising project. Proceeds go to funding literacy projects in local schools. Contact Maura Donnelly to purchase tickets at 618-654-7033, ext. 610.
Senior Menu
Countryside Homes invites all seniors 60 and older to join them for their fun, food and companionship community meal program. Meals are served Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, in the Countryside Community Center, 1331 26th St. Reservations for the upcoming week should be made by 1 p.m. this Friday. Call 618-651-3293. The cost is $3.50 per person.
Monday, May 28: Memorial Day Holiday
Tuesday, May 29: Roasted chicken, creamy risotto, peas and carrots, Mandarin oranges and pineapple.
Wednesday, May 30: Beef stroganoff over noodles, steamed broccoli, tossed salad with dressing, cheesecake.
Thursday, May 31: Resident’s choice.
Friday, June 1: Meatloaf, homemade, mashed potatoes, gravy, Brussels sprouts, pineapple upside down cake.
