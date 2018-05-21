Highland area police briefs: May 9-17

Editor’s note: The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
Man killed in accident on I-70
Authorities reported on Friday another fatal accident in a construction zone on an area interstate — this one on eastbound I-70 near Greenville.
Police said a tractor-trailer was stopped in traffic around 11:50 a.m. near the 41 mile marker due to construction when a 2017 Ford pickup truck, Michael L. Antoline, 66, of Champaign, Ill., ran into it from behind. The pickup became wedged underneath the box trailer. Antoline was pronounced dead at the scene by Bond County Coroner Tony Brooks.
The interstate was shut down between mile markers 36 and 41 for a few hours while police investigated.
Pair charged with meth possession
In the same incident, Highland police charged Jeremy T. Johnson, 37, and Rachel E. Walker, 28, both of Pocahontas, on May 13 with possession of methamphetamine in the same.
HPD warrant arrest
Kyle R. Littlefield, 24, of Alhambra was arrested by HPD on May 13 on two Madison County warrants, both for disorderly conduct. He posted bond and was released.
HPD misdemeanors, tickets, citations
May 9-10
No tickets issued.
May 11
▪ A juvenile, 17, of Highland was charged with disregarding a traffic control device.
May 12
▪ No tickets issued.
May 13
▪ Nicholas T. Davidson, 20, of Highland was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
▪ Zachary A. Frost, 20, of Jerseyville was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
▪ Nicholas W. Foppe, 26, of Carlyle was charged with disobeying a stop/yield sign.
▪ Brittany D. Evans, 25, of Alton was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle and driving while having a suspended/revoked license.
May 14
▪ No tickets issued.
May 15
▪ A juvenile, 16, of New Baden was charged with failure to yield when making a left turn.
May 16
▪ Deborah A. Wheeler, 40, of Highland was charged with disobeying a stop/yield sign.
May 17
▪ Nolan C. Clarke, 18, of Highland was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
▪ Levell D. LeFlore, 23, of Pocahontas was charged with possession of cannabis.
