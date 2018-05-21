From left are Highland High School bass fishing team members Gage Bircher, Zane Bircher, and Colton Brown.
Highland News Leader

Highland bass fishing team finishes 13th at state

By Curt Libbra

clibbra@bnd.com

May 21, 2018 10:00 AM

Highland High School took 13th place at the IHSA Bass Fishing State Finals Tournament, held on Friday and Saturday at Carlyle Lake.

Highland’s bass fishing team consisted of Colton Brown, a junior, and sophomores, Zane Bircher and Gage Bircher.

After Day 1 of the tournament, out of the 66 teams, the Bulldog anglers sat in 15th place. Their three fish weighed a combined 4 pounds, 7 ounces. Their Day 2 catch consisted of two fish that weighed 4 pounds even, which was enough to move them up to 13th. Their two-day total weight was 8 pounds, 7 ounces.

Pinckneyville won the tournament with a two-day total weight of 17.5 pounds.

Triad finished in 29th place with two fish that weighed a combined 4 pounds, 6 ounces.

Father McGivney was 37th with two fish that weighed a combined 3 pounds, 1 ounce.

Big bass honors on Friday went to Pierce Knarr of Stillman Valley, who caught a fish that weighed 4 pounds, 15 ounces.

On Saturday, Landon Albright of Goreville had the largest bass at 3.25 pounds.

