Free lunch program for kids will return to Highland area this summer

After such success in its first year last summer, people from a “bunch” of area churches will be giving out free, healthy sack lunches to children each weekday, June 4 to Aug. 10, in Highland and other surrounding communities.
"This year's efforts hopes to reach more families than the efforts of summer 2017, when 3,905 lunches were handed out over the 10-week summer recess," said Missy Loyet, volunteer coordinator for Highland's LUNCH Bunch program.
The program, an acronym for Loving United Neighbors Crushing Hunger, provides a sack lunch that includes a meat-and-cheese sandwich, chips, juice, fresh fruit/veggie and a treat each weekday at no cost for children 18 years old an younger.
It is a free lunch program, no registration needed. There is no sign-up for the program. As organizers like to say, "No names! No forms! No judgment!"
Kids just need to come to the nearest delivery site at the scheduled time to receive a sack lunch. But they need to be there on time. Delivery drivers are only at each site for about 5 minutes, and they do not be deliver door-to-door. (Note: Children should only takes lunches from vehicles with the LUNCH Bunch logo on them.)
There will be no delivery in heavy rains or severe weather, and there will not be delivery July 4.
In addition to several stops in Highland, deliveries will also be made in Alhambra, Grantfork, New Douglas and Pierron.
"This year, a needs assessment was conducted over the month of April. The findings were compiled into the delivery sites and times," Loyet said.
Stops in Highland will be:
▪ El Kay Court, 11:25 to 11:30 a.m.
▪ Park Place Apartments, 11:25 to 11:30 a.m.
▪ Swallow Lane at Broadway, 11:32 to 11:37 a.m.
▪ Highland Hope United Methodist Church, 11:33 to 11:38 a.m.
▪ Paradise Drive at St. Michael Court, 11:38 to 11:42 a.m.
▪ Knights of Columbus playground, 11:43 to 11:47 a.m.
▪ 12th Street at Lemon Street, 11:45 to 11:49 a.m.
▪ Suppiger Lane at Suppiger Way, 11:51 to 11:55 a.m.
▪ Tot Lot, 11:50 a.m. till noon
▪ Field Crossing at Chase Way, 11:58 a.m. to 12:02 p.m.
▪ Olive Street at 20th street, 12:02 to 12:07 p.m.
▪ Deal Street at Monroe Street, 12:05 to 12:10 p.m.
▪ Merwin Park, 12:10 to 12:15 p.m.
▪ Spindler Park, 12:12 to 12:17 p.m.
▪ Tulip Street at 30th Street, 12:17 to 12:22 p.m.
▪ Highland Masonic Lodge, 12:20 to 12:25 p.m.
▪ Highland Community Pool, 12:25 to 12:30 p.m.
▪ Later Library, 12:27 to 12:35 p.m.
Stops in neighboring communities include:
▪ Grantfork United Church of Christ, 11:30 to 11:45 a.m.
▪ Pierron, at the Country View Park Bus Stop, 11:45 a.m. till noon
▪ Alhambra Township Park, at the ball fields across from playground, noon till 12:15 p.m.
▪ New Douglas Township Park, at the pavilion, noon till 12:30 p.m.
If delivery sites or times change, it will be announced on Facebook, and @lunchbuncherz on Instagram and Twitter. For more information, call Loyet at 618-530-8410.
