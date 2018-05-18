Alhambra Primary students raise money to help girl fight cancer

As part of the school's "Cruisin' with Character" program, Alhambra Primary students engaged in "Penny War" this year and decided to donate use their proceeds to help a local girl in her battle with cancer.
The Crusin' With Character program promotes good character, health and wellness through a variety of activities. The Penny War was just one of the activities. This year, the school raised $811, which it donated to Leaps of Love, a Highland-based charity that embraces families affected by childhood brain tumors and late-effects of childhood cancer.
The donation was made on behalf of Abby Schrage, a young girl from Highland who has been battling cancer since 2016 when she was first treated for two germinoma brain tumors.
Abby was present at the school on May 11 to accept the donation and witness the culminating event of the program — the final leg of the Cruisin' with Character Mini Marathon.
Over the course of 12 weeks, students at Alhambra Primary ran a half-marathon. During recess, the students ran with a teacher and added their distances each day until it totaled 13.1 miles. Last Friday, the students ran the last mile through Alhambra Township Park.
In addition to collecting money for Leaps of Love, running the race and doing other good deeds in the community as part of the program, students also do a wager with Alhambra Principal Cindy Tobert. The challenge begins with a five-week course that teaches students about screen time and encourages them to get away from their TV, computers, video games, phone and tablets and find healthy alternatives for play.
In the final week of the course, Tolbert challenges the students to go five whole days without screens. Each class keeps track of its screen usage over the week.
The two classes with the best participation gets to do something crazy to Tolbert. Last year, they duct taped her to a wall. This year, they covered her with silly string.
