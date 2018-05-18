Abby Schrage, 12, of Highland, is a cancer patient at St. Louis Children's Hospital. She had an autographed picture of Cubs player Anthony Rizzo that was stolen. He sent her another picture and a jersey after hearing the news. McClatchy
Abby Schrage, 12, of Highland, is a cancer patient at St. Louis Children's Hospital. She had an autographed picture of Cubs player Anthony Rizzo that was stolen. He sent her another picture and a jersey after hearing the news. McClatchy

Highland News Leader

Alhambra Primary students raise money to help girl fight cancer

By Curt Libbra

clibbra@bnd.com

May 18, 2018 09:51 AM

As part of the school's "Cruisin' with Character" program, Alhambra Primary students engaged in "Penny War" this year and decided to donate use their proceeds to​ help a local girl in her battle with cancer.

The ​Crusin' With Character program promotes good character, health and wellness through a variety of activities. The Penny War was just one of the activities. This year, the school raised $811, which it donated to Leaps of Love, a Highland-based charity that embraces families affected by childhood brain tumors and late-effects of childhood cancer.

The donation was made on behalf of Abby Schrage, a young girl from Highland who has been battling cancer since 2016 when she was first treated for two germinoma brain tumors.

Abby was present at the school on May 11 to accept the donation and witness the culminating event of the program — the final leg of the Cruisin' with Character Mini Marathon.

Over the course of 12 weeks, students at Alhambra Primary ran a half-marathon. During recess, the students ran with a teacher and added their distances each day until it totaled 13.1 miles. Last Friday, the students ran the last mile through Alhambra Township Park.

In addition to collecting money for Leaps of Love, running the race and doing other good deeds in the community as part of the program, students also do a wager with Alhambra Principal Cindy Tobert. The challenge begins with a five-week course that teaches students about screen time and encourages them to get away from their TV, computers, video games, phone and tablets and find healthy alternatives for play.

In the final week of the course, Tolbert challenges the students to go five whole days without screens. Each class keeps track of its screen usage over the week.

Students at Grantfork Upper Elementary School in Grantfork, IL and Alhambra Primary School in Alhambra, IL, part of Highland Community United School District 5 in Highland, IL in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO, were asked to not use electron McClatchyclibbra@bnd.com

The two classes with the best participation gets to do something crazy to Tolbert. Last year, they duct taped her to a wall. This year, they covered her with silly string.

The principal at Alhambra Primary School and Grantfork Elementary School had her students cover her in Silly String as part of a challenge that encourages kids to reduce their screen time in Southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO. Megan Braambraa@bnd.com

  Comments  