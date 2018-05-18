Highland Area Community Foundation elects new board members

The Highland Area Community Foundation held its annual meeting Tuesday, May 15 at the Korte Recreation Center. At that meeting, retiring board members were recognized for their service, new board members welcomed, and officers for the 2018-2019 year elected.
Retiring Board members Terry Lammers, Laurie Frank, Jerry Rehkemper, Mandy Ringwald, and Don Chaney were recognized for their service to HACF. Each served two terms on the board of directors. Lammers served on the business operations committee, Frank and Ringwald served on the fundraising committee, and Rehkemper and Chaney served on the grants committee. Both Lammers and Frank also served a year as president.
New members elected to the board for a three-year term were Jeff Hebrank, Todd Imming, Scott Geest, Shari Ammann, and Shirley Bellm. Elected to serve two-years term were Cathy Boulanger and Lee Rinderer. After serving their first term, all will be eligible for a second three-year term. Board members are selected through a unique selection process, with representatives of various community entities serving as the nominating committee. The nominees are then voted on by the current board of directors.
Officers elected to serve the Highland Area Community Foundation for the 2018-2019 year were president Mark Rosen, first vice president Bill Wagner, second vice president Marvin Warner, secretary Ceil Kloss, and treasurer Mark Korte.
The Highland Area Community Foundation, not-for profit, tax exempt organization, continues to have an impact on its service area, which includes the Highland Community School District Unit No. 5, plus Marine and St. Jacob townships. At the Grants Banquet held in October of 2017, the foundation awarded more than $61,000 in grants bringing the total of grants awarded in the last 22 years to over $900,000.
The foundation recently reached the $3 million mark in money given back to the community through grants and pass through funds.
HACF has helped numerous organizations and groups over the years. It has been the receiver of funds for the Korte Recreation Center, the city special events, Hard Road Theatre, the helipad, the Downtown Improvement Group, Louis Latzer Memorial Public Library, the veterans memorial, and numerous scholarship funds, to name a few. Various pass-through and permanent funds that have been established through the foundation are listed on the foundation’s website, hacf.org.
For further information go online or call the HACF office at 618-654-4727.
