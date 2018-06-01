Optimist Field at Glik Park has big, new scoreboard

The Optimist Baseball Field Improvement Committee and the Highland High School Baseball team at the unveiling of the new scoreboard at the Optimist Field in Glik Park. Front row from left to right is Luke Landmann, Griffin Frahm, Bailey Trame, Elliott Prott, Austin Habermahl, Garrett Marti, Connor Pinsker, Evan Herman, Michael Barth, Michael Riffel, Ryan Hacke, Colten Knebel, and Ross Spies. Second Row from left to right is Dustin Phelps, HHS Baseball Coach Joel Hawkins, HHS Assistant Baseball Coach Sam Weber, American Legion Baseball General Manager Mike Spies, American Legion Past Commander & Financial Officer Wayne Wirz, American Legion Commander Bill Halcomb, AJ Childerson of Childerson & Associates, Shelly Childerson of Childerson & Associates and representing NEVCO, Lucco Financial Partners & Optimist Baseball Field Improvement Committee Mike Riffel, Highland Optimist Secretary Kevin Hemann, Optimist First Vice-President Rick Duft, Highland Area Community Foundation First Vice-President Bill Wagner, Highland Area Community Foundation President & City of Highland Parks and Recreation Director Mark Rosen, Highland City Manager Mark Latham, Scott Credit Union Chief Marketing Officer Adam Koishor, HHS Junior Varsity Baseball Coach Derek Reckmann and Dylan Knebel. Megan Braa mbraa@bnd.com