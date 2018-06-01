Optimist Field at Glik Park has big, new scoreboard

Members of the community gathered recently to celebrate the completion a long-time, collaborative project at Glik Park.
On May 21, the Optimist Baseball Field Improvement Committee and the Highland High School Baseball team met at the Optimist Field to unveil the complex's new scoreboard.
"Thanks to the cooperation of the city of Highland and the Highland School District, this new scoreboard is being unveiled today," said Mike Riffel, the organizer of the committee.
The Bulldogs came out in their uniforms in honor of the new addition to the facility and posed for a picture with representatives of the various groups to help make it possible.
More than two years ago, Highland High School baseball coach Joel Hawkins embarked on a mission to make improvements to Optimist Field a reality, and the Optimist Baseball Field Improvement Committee was born, according to Riffel. He said the scoreboard played as the catalyst to spark these projects.
NEVO, a scoreboard, video sign, and marquis business based out of Greenville, helped to design the new scoreboard. When all is said and done, Riffel said the total project cost will come out to about $42,000.
The new scoreboard, along with other improvements, give the high school, American Legion Post 439 baseball and other teams that use the field a premier venue to host their games, according to Riffel. The 36-foot scoreboard provides inning-by-inning detail as well as hit and error totals by each team. The size of the new board is almost double the one it replaced, and the LED lighting, and color contrast allows fans easier viewing, even from the third base angle.
"I can see the score from the parking lot. The board helps dress up the field," Riffel said.
Highland's Director of Parks and Recreation Mark Rosen said that he also believes the gift has helped to enhance the field.
"It is yet another example of how the variety of organizations in Highland work together to make improvements for many to enjoy," Rosen said.
Riffel said a pass through-fund was established with the Highland Area Community Foundation, which helped to handle all donations and expenses.
Among the many contributors to this project, Riffel named the Lutostanski family, who temporarily housed scoreboard materials; EF Express, which provided transportation; members of the high school and American Legion Post 439 baseball teams, who provided muscle; and National Erector Builders, who hung the scoreboard
Riffel said the committee would also like to thank Scott Credit Union, the Highland Optimist Club, The Korte Company and a few other unnamed sponsors who helped make the project come to life.
"Their generosity and belief in community support made this possible," Riffel said.
Other potential field improvement projects include improving infield surface, bullpen fencing, dugout protection, permanent stands, and adding a "batters eye" in center field. However, there is not a priority list at the moment, according to Riffel.
For anyone who would like to support these or other projects at Optimist Field, donations can be made to Optimist Baseball Field Improvement pass-through fund at the Highland Area Community Foundation.
