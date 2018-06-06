Highland contemplates if it should 'cut the cord' on cable as customers stream more

Learn why Highland Communications Services was nationally ranked in a recent Harvard study A Harvard University study published this month ranked Highland Communications Services 5th in the nation on providing the most savings in basic broadband services as compared to its private competitors. HCS Director of Technology and Innovation A Megan Braa mbraa@bnd.com ×

SHARE COPY LINK A Harvard University study published this month ranked Highland Communications Services 5th in the nation on providing the most savings in basic broadband services as compared to its private competitors. HCS Director of Technology and Innovation A Megan Braa mbraa@bnd.com