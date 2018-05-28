Around the Area: Alhambra Homecoming is this weekend

Alhambra
Homecoming is this weekend
Alhambra's annual homecoming will be held at the Alhambra Township Park on June 1 and 2. This year's festival marks the 23rd homecoming since being resurrected by the Alhambra Firemen-Legion Park Association, Alhambra Volunteer Fire Department and the Alhambra Jaycees in 1996.
The theme for the parade this year is "Dancing Through the Decades." The parade will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday night and 6 p.m. on Saturday night.
The band on Friday will be “Buffalo Road.” They will begin playing at 8 p.m.
Saturday will be the first year for the Slip-N-Slide Kickball Tournament, which kicks off at noon. Food will be available as well as plenty of beer, water and soda. Stick around for the parade, then “The Chapman Brothers” band will entertain for the evening, starting at 8 p.m.
Wristbands are available for $20 per day with unlimited rides, or tickets may be purchased for each individual ride.
There will be tons of great food with fried chicken, fish sandwiches, pork steaks, hamburgers and French fries. Soda, water, lemon shake-ups and plenty of beer also available.
Dog vaccinations
Dog vaccinations in Alhambra have been set for Saturday, June 9 from noon to 1 p.m. at the firehouse. Dogs should be on a leash.
Grantfork
Church to have chicken dinner
St. Gertrude Catholic Church in Grantfork will have its 49th annual buffet-style chicken dinner from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 3. Cost is $11 for adults and $5 for children from kindergarten to age 10. Call 618-675-3384 for carry-outs.
Historical Society to have breakfast
The Grantfork Historical Society Breakfast will be held on Sunday, June 10 from 8 a.m. until noon at St. Gertrude Catholic Church Hall. The Historical Society will be preparing pancakes, sausage, eggs and more. Donations of $8 are asked for adults and $5 for children up to age 12.
St. Gertrude honors graduates
St. Gertrude Parish honored the following graduates from Highland High School: Tessa Beard, Alana Hollenkamp, Michaela Korte, Kirsten Plocher, Megan Rapien Kali Rutz and Jared Wernle.
Also honored was Amber Jo Hallerman from Mater Die High School and college graduates Jamie Hunsdorfer, doctorate in pharmacy from St. Louis College of Pharmacy; Kelsey Kniepmann, master’s in nutrition and dietetics from Western Kentucky University; Cameron Luitjohan, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering with a minor in math from SIUE; Ryan Maurer, bachelor of science in agronomy management from Illinois State University; and Joey Miles, bachelor of science in corporate and organizational communication from SIUE.
Edwardsville
MCHS Speaker’s Series: "Emancipation in Illinois"
The Madison County Historical Society will host a program on "Emancipation and Slavery in Illinois" on Sunday, June 9 at 2 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of Immanuel United Methodist Church at 800 N. Main St. in Edwardsville.
Many believe that Illinois was a free state with no slavery, but the issue of slavery and emancipation in Illinois is a bit more complicated. Illinois, a Northern state generally assumed to be free of slavery, was in many ways a region of quasi-slavery. Chattel slavery in the territorial years, indentured servitude, slavery exemptions in at least five counties, and gradual emancipation all meant that unfree labor was a constant in Illinois leading up to the Civil War. Along with this difficult history, in 1865 Illinois became the first state to ratify the 13th Amendment, the amendment abolishing slavery in the United States and emancipating the enslaved. This discussion will give an overview of slavery and unfree labor in Illinois and will focus on the various ways emancipation happened in the state.
Dr. Bryan Jack is associate professor of historical studies at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. He earned his Ph. D. at Saint Louis University, and his M.A. from the University of Alabama. He is the author of the book, "The Saint Louis African American Community and the Exodusters," and the editor of the book, "Southern History on Screen." He is currently completing an article on memorialization of the slave trade in downtown St. Louis, Mo.
MCHS programs are free and open to the public.
Regular hours at the Madison County Archival Library are Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. The Madison County Historical Museum is currently closed for renovations. For additional information, call 618-656-7569.
Comments