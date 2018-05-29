Aebli family tree has spread with branches of many names around Highland

The Aebli family of Regula, Jacob, Werner and Eva, came to Highland in the 1840s. The Aebli family name is no longer in Highland, but there are many of the next generations still living in the Highland area.
Regula Aebli (Schneider) would be (1-1) as she was the first to come to Highland. Regula and her brother Jacob Aebli (1-2) and his cousin, Heinrich Lienhard of Bitten, Switzerland, came from St. Louis to Highland in a farm wagon drawn by four oxen of Joseph Buchmann and Johann Iberg, who lived just two miles east of Regula.
Jacob Aebli remained in Highland. He married Anna Wunderer, and in 1855, they had a daughter, Anna Aebli (2-1). In 1871 in Highland, Anna married Jacob Becker. The Jacob and Anna Becker had nine children, but I only have information on six.
Minnie Becker (3-2) lived from 1873-1961. She married Charles Vetter and had two daughters. (4-1) Viola Vetter (Mrs. Raymond) Wenger was one. We have the Wenger family hand-carved walnut "milk maid's yolk" in the Farm Room of at the Highland Home Museum. The other daughter was (4-2) Leona Vetter. She never married. Both lived in Highland.
(Unknown first name) Becker (3-3) married John Briedenbach; there is no other information.
Johann "John" Becker (3-4) married Mary J. Kaune.
Anna M. Becker (3-6), in 1903, married Charles Zehnder. They are both buried at the Highland City Cemetery.
Emma Becker (3-7), who lived from 1878-1956, married Joseph F. Schmetter. They had three children. There was (4-2) Raymond Schmetter (1903-1983), who in 1930, married Linda Buchmiller. Ray was a barber in Highland for over 40 years, and Linda worked at the two shoe factories of Highland. (4-3) Virginia Schmetter (1911-1993) married William Ingram.
Ludwig J. Becker, who lived from 1880-1963, (3-8) married Leota Norton. The Nortons, Leota’s parents, owned the ground around the Sugar Creek Cemetery, southeast of Highland on Lee Road. (Reread my column of May 16, 2005 about the two St. Paul Boy Scout troops, plus many others who volunteered and have kept this .87-acre cemetery in great shape, to date. Thanks.)
Regula Aebli Schneider’s brother Werner Aebli (1-3) and his sister Eva Aebli (1-4) came later to Highland.
Werner Aebli married Ann Blum in Highland, and they had three children: (2-1) Emma in 1859, (2-2) Anna, and (2-3) Werner Aebli Jr. in 1867, and he was the first male grandson. The first we hear of Werner Aebli Sr. was in the 1866, "Gazzetter of Madison County," which listed, "Acbli" as a carpenter in Highland. (I have this Gazzetter book in the Highland Home Museum, from my collection, it had belonged to was my great-great-grandfather Curtiss Blakeman of Marine. It came to me courtesy of my aunt Alberta Harris Mebold of Marine.)
I would have missed the connection of Acbli and Aebli if it wasn’t for his unusual first name, Werner. His name was spelled "Acbli" in the 1866 book, not "Aebli." I realized that they were one and the same after Roy Worstell had checked his cemetery entries, and Lana Hediger checked her records for the City Cemetery and neither had an Acbli, but had a Werner Aebli. Werner’s wife, Anna, died on Feb. 4, 1891 and is buried in row E, grave 2, at Highland City Cemetery.
Werner Aebli Jr. married a woman named Emma, and they moved to St. Louis, Ward 7. In St. Louis, their name was changed to "Aeble," and they had three children: Tiffon Aeble, Mabel Aeble and Alpha Aeble. (This information is from United States Federal Census of 1910.)
Eva Aebli (1-4), who lived from 1834-1921, married Johann (John) T. Ludwig in 1855 in Highland. He who was born in Canton Graubuenden, Switzerland. They farmed north of Saline (Grantfork) and had 10 children, but I’m sure some died in infancy, as I only have three that remained in the Highland area: (2-1) Christian Ludwig married Maria "Mary" Leef, and their oldest daughter (3-1) Bertha Ludwig married George Glassmaker (1884-1964). George Glassmaker, had worked for Highland Embroidery Works of the Spindler family. They closed the factory, and it was purchased by George and his son, Russell Glassmaker. (We have three samples of their embroidery, framed, in Art Hall in the Highland Home Museum, courtesy of Russell Glassmaker family.)
George and Bertha children were: (4-1) Earl Glassmaker, who married Helen Trautner Glassmaker. Their son was Thomas (Marjorie Abert) Glassmaker of rural Alhambra. (4-2) Russell Glassmaker’s widow was Elva of Highland; their daughter was (5-1) Judith. (4-3) Marie Glassmaker (Floyd) Nungesser’s children were: (5-1) Lois Nungessor Cremins of rural Alhambra, (5-2) Darrel (Christine Ward) Nungesser, (5-3) Karen Nungesser (Dennis Lester) Ammann, (5-4) Beverly Nungesser (John) Boeschen.
More children were Dorothy Glassmaker (Udell) Conrad (4-4), (5-1) Diane Conrad (Neil) Straube and (5-2) Carl Udell Conrad. (4-5) Ethel "Cottie" Glassmaker (Glenn) Huber and her children, (5-1) Barbara Huber (Pat) Kennedy and Gary (Jeanne Schwend) Huber.
Anna Mary Ludwig (2-2) married Benedict Mollet. Benedict Mollet (1845-1915) was born in Unterramsern, Switzerland, and his father, Samuel Mollet served in the Civil War. (Information on Samuel will be in the War Veterans Cabinet of the Highland Home Museum.)
When Samuel’s wife died in May of 1861, she was buried in her rose garden. Samuel enlisted in the Civil War in July 1861 and was discharged in 1868. The 1870 census of Illinois stated that Samuel Mollet, age 54, and his sons John, age 22, and Samuel Jr., age 15, were living in Bond County. Samuel lived his last years with his son Nicholas Mollet in Grantfork and died in 1879.
Most of this materal was gathered in 2007 and we are using it as it was given and thanks to the following: Elva Reinemer Beck and her book, Alberta Harris Mebold, Roy Worstell, Lana Hediger, Eileen Schneider Schwend, Jan Schneider, Beverly Hug Strackeljahn, Lois Nungessor Cremins, Lloyd B. Landolt, and my many files.
