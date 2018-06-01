Highland News Leader

Highland area police briefs: May 19-31

The News Leader

June 01, 2018 04:07 PM

Editor’s note: The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.

HPD warrant arrests

Trina R. Dennison, 40, of Highland was arrested by HPD on May 24 on a Madison County warrant for trespass to real property.

Terry A. Hurley, 22, of Highland was arrested by HPD on May 28 on a warrant from Macoupin County for failure to appear in court on a charge of drug possession. Hurley posted bond and was released.

James M. Macias, 45, of Highland was arrested on May 30 on a warrant from Highland Police for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while having a suspended/revoked license. He posted bond and was released.

Cody J. Latinette, 27, of Collinsville was arrested by HPD on May 31 on a warrant from Collinsville Police for failure to appear in court on a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. He was turned over to Collinsville Police.

Samuel N. Holland, 58, of Granite City was arrested on May 31 on a warrant from St. Clair County charging him with four counts of driving while having a suspended/revoked license, improper use of registration/title, and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle. He posted bond and was released.

HPD misdemeanors, tickets, citations

May 19

No tickets issued.

May 20

Kodey W. Price, 20, of Glen Carbon was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.

May 21-24

No tickets issued.

May 25

A juvenile, 17, of Highland was charged with having an expired vehicle registration.

May 26

Hunter M. Merkle, 18, of Highland was charged with possession of cannabis.

Sydney L. Rickert, 21, of Beckemeyer was charged with driving while having a suspended/revoked license.

May 27

Rob R. Poston, 30, of Highland was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol, failure to signal when required and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.

May 28

A juvenile, 17, of Pocahontas was charged with unlawful possession of tobacco by a minor.

