Letter carriers' food drive collects tons for Highland pantry

On May 12, the letter carriers with the Highland and Alhambra post offices (picked up approximately 6,300 pounds of food and personal care items as part of the 26th annual national Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.
The donations were delivered to the Highland Area Christian Service Ministry food pantry to benefit local needy families.
"The Highland food pantry would like to thank the Highland area and surrounding communities for their generosity in aiding them in providing a hand up to those less fortunate in our area," a statement from HACSM said. "John Fields has been the coordinator for the local letter carriers for many years and does an excellent job promoting the event and providing administrative assistance to make sure things run smoothly on the day of the food drive. It is considerable work for the local letter carriers to collect the food, and their efforts are greatly appreciated. Family Bible Church volunteers transported the food from Oberbeck Grain Co., where it was weighed to the food pantry."
Last year’s Stamp Out Hunger food drive netted 3,565 pounds. With donations from community individuals and the Highland Lions Club, HACSM was able to purchase food drive bags that were distributed by the letter carriers. It is the HACSM’s belief that the 70 percent increase in food drive donations over 2017 was in large part due to the purchase of the bags.
"The support of the businesses and residents of the community is greatly appreciated both by the Highland Area Christian Service Ministry and the clients they serve," the statement from HACSM said.
The HACSM food pantry is located at 900 Chestnut St. Highland and is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on the first and third Saturdays of each month from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
