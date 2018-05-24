Highland area women named best talkers in the state by business club

Two local women were named winners in the Illinois Federation of Business Women’s Clubs' annual "Speak-Off" competition, one in the Young Professional category and one in the Career Professional category. The Speak-Off competition was held April 21 at the IFBWC State Convention held in Mount Vernon. Both candidates were sponsored by the Highland local of the Illinois Federation of Business Women’s Clubs.
Katelyn E. Duncan, of Highland, received first place in the Young Professional category. To be eligible to participate in the state competition, candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 35, complete a written application, participate in a personal interview with three judges, and give a four-minute presentation (topics provided). The topic Katelyn chose for her presentation was: “Who do you consider to be the most influential woman in your life and why?”
Duncan also participated in and won the Highland IFBW’s local Speak-Off competition March 11 and received a $2,000 scholarship for her efforts.
A May 2018 graduate of Highland High School, Duncan was very active throughout all four years of high school, both with extracurricular activities at school and within the community. Some of these include the Leadership, Excellence, Opportunity Club (LEO); Future Medical Careers Club; National Honors Society; marching band; symphonic bank; Book Club; Spanish Club; National Honor Society of High School Scholars; and Youth Salute. She was named 2018-2019 Illinois State Scholar, Outstanding Junior United States History Student of the Year, and Outstanding Woodwind Player. She also participated in the National Youth Leadership Forum: Medicine, and was on the High Honor Roll.
Duncan will attend the University of Missouri-Columbia in the fall to purse a degree in animal science., with a long-term goal of becoming a veterinarian.
Kelly Knackstedt, of Alhambra, received first place in the Career Professional category. To be eligible, candidates must be at lest 36 years of age, complete a written application, participate in a personal interview with three judges, and give a four-minute prepared presentation from a list of topics provided. For her presentation, Knackstedt selected the topic: “What characteristics do you feel are important in a female leader?”
Knackstedt received an associate of arts degree from Southwestern Illinois College and a bachelor of science from Goldfarb School of Nursing at Barnes Jewish College. She is currently employed as a Clinical Registered Nurse at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
Knackstedt has received many scholastic honors, professional and personal awards including the GSON Institutional Scholarship, Greater St. Louis Community Foundation Scholarship, the St. Louis Area Health Care Recruiters-Cindy File Memorial Scholarship, Phi Theta Kappa, TRIO, Henry and Edith Ross Scholarship, John N. Bellcoff Tamburitzan Scholarship, Carol Sue Betty Lehr Memorial Scholarship, Roger A. Giannini Scholarship and the Sam Wolf GCC Scholarship. She was also named Employee of the Month for May 2017 at Barnes Jewish Hospital.
She is involved in her community and church. She is a member of the Alhambra Community Club, the Hand Bell Choir at the Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, and is an EvUCC/Wee Care Day Care Board member.
Knackstedt is currently a student at Maryville University pursuing a master’s degree for family nurse practitioner.
