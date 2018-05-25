Highland will have Memorial Day parade, services

Highland VFW Post 5694 and American Legion Post 439 will sponsor a Memorial Day parade and ceremony Monday, May 28.
Line-up for the parade will be at 12:30 p.m. in the south parking lot of St. Paul Catholic Church, 1412 9th St. in Highland. The parade will step off at 1 p.m. The parade route starts on Main Street, then turns on Lemon Street, then 12th Street, before heading down Poplar Street to VFW Road. The parade ends at the VFW post home, 1900 VFW Road, where a ceremony will follow.
At the post, a ceremony is held. The Highland High School band plays patriotic music, and there are guest speakers. Veterans who have passed on in the last year are recognized, and a memorial wreath is placed at a mock cemetery, followed by the playing of Taps and a rifle salute. A meal is served in the VFW hall after the ceremony.
Veterans and other community organizations or being sought to participate in the parade. A special float is dedicated for veterans to ride on it in the parade. If you would like to participate, call or text Kate at 618-531-6836.
Highland
At 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 27 the rifle squad and the color guard from the Highland VFW and American Legion will be at Rinderer Park on Veterans Honor Parkway in Highland for a Memorial Day recognition.
At 4 p.m. on Sunday, the honor guard and the color guard will be at at Dugger Cemetery, 10910 Lake Road in rural Highland, for a recognition ceremony.
On Monday, May 28, members of the Highland American Legion and VFW will start the day by putting out flags around 6 a.m. At 9:15 a.m., both the color guard and the honor guard will participate in a small ceremony at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland. At 9:45, they will be at the Highland City Cemetery for a short ceremony. In the afternoon, they will participate in the parade and ceremony at the VFW.
Troy
The Troy American Legion Post 708 is hosting a Memorial Day service at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 28 at the Veterans Memorial in the Tri-Township Park. Eric Maurer, commander of Troy American Legion Post 708, will give the opening welcome. The Troy VFW Post 976 will provide color guard, and the Troy Community Band will provide music. Following the service, everyone is welcome to an open house at the Troy American Legion Post 708 Hall for food, drinks, and fellowship.
Alhambra
Memorial Day services will be held on Saturday, May 26 at 10 a.m. the Harris Cemetery in rural Alhambra. The cemetery is not affiliated with any church. It is solely governed and operated by the Harris Cemetery Association. Harris Cemetery is located on Alhambra Road, 1/2 mile south of Illinois 140. The public is invited to attend the Memorial service.
On Sunday, May 27 at 9:30 a.m. the honor guard from the Highland VFW and American Legion will be at Alhambra First Baptist Church for a Memorial Day recognition.
There will be a Memorial Day worship service at Salem Cemetery, north of Alhambra, on Monday, May 28 at 10 a.m.
Grantfork
There will be a Memorial Day service at Grantfork UCC Cemetery on Monday, May 28 at 10:30 a.m.
Pocahontas
At 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 27 the Highland VFW rifle squad and the Pocahontas American Legion honor guard will be at Robinson Cemetery for a service.
At 11 a.m. on Monday, May 28, a service will be held at the Veterans Monument on the Pocahontas Square. Bring your lawn chairs. If there’s inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved inside to the Methodist Church.
