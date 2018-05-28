Highland churches offering 'VBS Challenge' to kids this summer

The Highland Area Ministerial Alliance is offering a “passport” to faith, fun, and forming new friendships this summer through the "VBS Challenge,"
The pastors and priests of a number of Highland area churches have been working in close cooperation to help spread the Good News of Jesus Christ throughout the community, and one of their goals is to encourage local youth, from toddlers through fifth-graders to attend vacation Bible school.
Students who attend any of seven participating churches’ VBS programs will be given a VBS “passport,” which they can take with them from church to church throughout the summer months. Each church will stamp the students’ passports with a unique stamp to verify their participation.
At the conclusion of the last VBS program, all participating students and their families are invited to attend the final PB&J Festival of the summer on the Highland Square on Aug. 3 from 11:30 a.m. 1 p.m. During the festival, kids who bring their stamped passports will be recognized and receive a special reward for their VBS participation.
VBS programs at the seven participating churches are:
▪ “Camp Moose on the Loose” at Evangelical United Church of Christ, 2520 Poplar St. in Highland, June 4-8 from 9 to 11:15 a.m. Call 618-654-6974 or go online at evucc.org.
▪ “Shipwrecked” at Mosaic Church, 1317 Pestalozzi St. in Highland, June 4-8 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Call 618-654-2010 or go online at mosaichighland.com.
▪ “Camp Moose on the Loose” at First Baptist Church of Highland, in tandem with Family Bible Church, 2709 Poplar St. in Highland, June 11-15 from 6 to 8:15 p.m. Call 618-654-4145 or go online at fbchighland.org.
▪ “Splash Canyon” at Hope Lutheran Church, 2745 Broadway in Highland, Saturday only, June 23 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Call 618-654-7891.
▪ “Soul Wars” at First Congregational Church, 801 Washington St. in Highland, July 9-13 from 6 to 8:15 p.m. Call 618-654-4241 or go online at fcchighland.org.
▪ “Hometown Nazareth: Where Jesus Was a Kid” at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 1412 9th St. in Highland, July 23-27. Call 618-654-2339 or go online at stpaulhighland.org.
▪ “Shipwrecked” at Highland Hope UMC, 12846 Daiber Road in Highland, July 30-Aug. 3 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Call 618-654-8434 or go online at highlandhope.org.
