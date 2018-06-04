Around the Area: Ceremony to honor Revolutionary War vet planned in Troy

Grantfork
St. Gertrude's raffle winners announced
Great weather and good food made for another successful chicken dinner at St. Gertrude's Catholic Church in Grantfork. Members served a total of 1,210 dinners.
The raffle winner for the quilt was Kathy Harris; $200 winners were Oliver Lewis, Kris Hunsdorfer and Cassie Korte; $100 winners were Mark Voegele Sr., Katrina Korsemeyer and Hannah Luitjohan; and $50 winners were Kris Hunsdorfer and L. Klope.
The Country Store quilt went to Carly Ann Maurer, and the baby quilt to Todd Rutz.
Alhambra
Dog vaccinations date set
Dog vaccinations have been set for Saturday, June 9 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Alhambra firehouse. Dogs should be on a leash.
Alhambra Homecoming winners announced
Raffle winners from the homecoming were:
$200 cash: Dale Rice
$100 cash: Linda Hooks and Matt Brandmeier
$50 cash: Bill Adler, Lisa Graham, Adam Allen, Kathy Stille, Kelly Knackstedt, Jed Schelchte, Matt Stout
$50 gift card from M&M service: Kenneth Weiland, Jim Peterson,
$50 gift certificate from DK Market: Charlie Meyer
$25 cash: Deb Von Hatton, Brad Grotefendt, Mike Pryor, Emily Take, Brian Cobb, Sherry Parish, Dennis Klaustermeier, Maxine Davidson,
$25 gift card from Highland Rural King: Trish Jenner, Deb Von Hatten
$20 cash: Richard Schaefer
$20 gift certificate from Maedge's Mini Mart: Rhonda Comrie, Bill Koehnemann, Jim Peterson
18 holes of golf: Alice Halliday, Scott Hediger
Gateway Grizzlies tickets: Nick Duffin
Burgers and brats from Korte Meat Processing: Glen Riepshoff Jr.
Pizza and ice cream from Millie's Diner: Pat Hinton
Gift certificate from FCB Bank Highland: Tim Stille
Gift basket: Danny Weder
Pizza: Mike Zbinden, Dan Reinhardt
Haircut: John Hurst
$15 gift certificate from Pasta House: James Verson, Malerie Cesnik
$10 gift card from Bobby’s Frozen Custard: Tiffany Gillison
Salem UCC honors graduates
Salem United Church of Christ in Alhambra honored members who graduated from high school and college during recent worship, as well as a reception after the service.
Highland High School graduates were:
▪ Derek Ahlmeyer, the son of Sandy Blom and Mike Ahlmeyer. He plans to attend the University of Missouri-Columbia and will be studying mechanical engineering.
▪ Haley Basler, the daughter of Greg and Paige Basler. She plans to go to Bradley University in Peoria and will study biomedical science.
▪ Decoda Riechmann, the son of Keith and Jessica Iberg. He plans to attend the University of Tennessee to study criminal justice.
▪ Delaney Rigney, the daughter of Scott and Sherrie McKinley. She will be attending Illinois State University and studying psychology.
College graduates honored were:
▪ Camie Ernst, the daughter of Chad and Richelle Ernst. She graduated from Kaskaskia College in Centralia an associate’s of arts degree. She will continue her education this fall when she attends SIUC to get her degree in agriculture business.
▪ Anna Renken, the daughter of Dave and Ronna Renken. She earned her bachelor of fine arts degree at the University of Illinois. She will complete her student teaching this fall.
▪ Aaron Uhe, the son of Leon and Patty Uhe. He graduated from Southern Illinois University Carbondale, from the College of Architecture with a master of architecture degree. He is working toward becoming a licensed architect.
Troy
Ceremony honoring Revolutionary War veteran planned
A local Sons of the American Revolution Chapter is looking for descendants of Laban Smart to participate in a grave marking ceremony.
The event, sponsored by the Gen. George Rogers Clark Chapter will be held in the Hagler Cemetery in Troy on Saturday, June 16 at 1 p.m. The chapter would love to have family members participate in the ceremony.
Smart was a native of North Carolina who lived in Tennessee and Kentucky before settling in Madison County, Illinois. Laban was married to Susannah Simmons. During the ceremony, a memorial marker will be placed on Smart’s grave. If friends and/or members of the veteran’s family wish to make a donation to the GGRCC to help defray the cost of the marker, such donations would be gladly accepted.
For more information, directions, or to make a donation, contact Robert Ridenour at 618-377-9096 or email rwridenour@wildblue.net.
Flag retirement ceremony planned
On Saturday, June 9 local Scouts, along with American Legion Post 708 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 976, will conduct a flag retirement ceremony. The ceremony starts at 9 a.m. at pavilion 99 in Tri-Township park. Flags can be brought to the event or turned in to the American Legion, VFW, or any local scout unit. For more information about the event, email Mark LaRu at mmjlarue@gmail.com.
Friedens UCC to have rummage sale
Friedens UCC will be hosting a rummage sale this weekend in the Friedens UCC Fellowship Hall, located at 207 E. Center St. in Troy. Sale hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on June 8 and from 7 a.m to 1 p.m. on June 9. There will be lunch available for purchase.
Hamel
Shimkus sending staff to town
An aide to Congressman John Shimkus (R, Illinois-15) will be available in Hamel to assist area constituents with any problems they may be having with federal government agencies.
On Thursday, June 7, the staff member will be at the Hamel Village Hall, 111 S. Old US Route 66, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Constituents who need assistance with a federal issue, but are not available at that time, can call the congressman's Maryville Office at 618-288-7190.
More information on services offered by the congressman's office is available on his website, shimkus.house.gov. On the website, constituents can send the congressman a message or sign up for weekly email updates and periodic veteran and grant newsletters. Congressman Shimkus also maintains a Facebook Page where regular updates are posted.
Belleville
SWIC to host financial aid workshops
If you think you can’t afford college, think again. Southwestern Illinois College is hosting free walk-in workshops to help you determine your financial aid eligibility.
Funding Your Future workshops will be held Thursday, June 14 from 2 to 5 p.m. and Friday, June 15 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Belleville Campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave., in the Liberal Arts Complex. Attend either, no reservations necessary.
In the workshops you can learn about ways to find free money to help pay for college; discover on the spot how much you are eligible to receive in federal grants and student loans; and explore more than 150 affordable SWIC degree and certificate program options.
No commitment to enroll at SWIC or accept financial aid necessary to attend the workshops.
Helpful items to bring to the workshops include:
- Photo ID
- Federal Student Aid ID
- 2016 Federal Tax Returns or Estimated Income
- 2016 W2s or Estimated Income
- Social Security Number and birth date
- Other Income documents (SSI, TANF, child support, disability, etc.)
- Value of investments, stock, bonds or mutual funds
- Balance of bank account (checking/savings)
- Month and year of marital status
Information above may be needed for spouse or parent/guardian pending response to dependency status questions on the application.
Campus tours are available during the workshops.
For more information, contact Enrollment Services at 618-235-2700, ext. 5526 or visit swic.secure.force.com/events/#/list.
Comments