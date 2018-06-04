Highland News Briefs: Rules of the Road course set at the Weinheimer

Rules of the Road course set at the Weinheimer
Secretary of State Jesse White, in cooperation with Weinheimer Community Building is offering a Rules of the Road Review Course for all citizens in the Highland area.
The course is free to anyone who wishes to attend and will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on June 19 at the Weinheimer, 1100 Main St. in Highland
The purpose of the course is to help participants pass the Illinois driver’s license renewal examination.
The course prepares applicants for the general written and road examination, and also provide information on the vision screening.
Celebrity Pie Auction set for June 15
The Oldies but Goodies Relay for Life Team is hosting its 10th annual “Celebrity Pie Auction” during the Peanut Butter & Jam Festival on Friday, June 15.
Pies will be baked by various Highland celebrities and auctioned off during the “Paint the Town Purple” during the PB&J Festival on the Square downtown, beginning at 12:15 pm. Virgil Straeter will serve as auctioneer. All proceeds will benefit Highland’s Relay for Life.
Highland celebrities who have consented to bake a pie for the auction are Curt Libbra of the Highland News Leader, Howard Held of Scheffel-Boyle, Jay Boulanger of Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home , Pastor Will VerDuin of Evangelical United Church of Christ, Chief of Police Terry Bell, City Manager Mark Latham, Superintendent of Schools Mike Sutton, Mayor Joe Michaelis, Pete Korte of Korte & Luitjohan Contractors, John Ludwig of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital and a mystery representative of Bradford National Bank.
You won’t want to miss this — a chance to purchase a delicious pie baked by one of Highland’s finest and support the fight against cancer at the same time.
Senior Menu
Countryside Homes invites all seniors 60 and older to join them for their fun, food and companionship community meal program. Meals are served Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, in the Countryside Community Center, 1331 26th St. Reservations for the upcoming week should be made by 1 p.m. this Friday. Call 618-651-3293. The cost is $3.50 per person.
Monday, June 11: Cheeseburger on bun, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, baked beans, creamy potato salad, luscious fruit dessert.
Tuesday, June 12: Taco salad, Mexican corn, cornbread, strawberry fluff.
Wednesday, June 13: Shepherd’s pie, baked Lima beans, dinner roll, Swedish pears.
Thursday, June 14: Fried shrimp, hush puppies, crunchy bacon cole slaw, fruit crisp.
Friday, June 15: Breaded chicken patty on bun, lettuce and tomato, broccoli and cauliflower salad, hash brown casserole, ice cream.
