Around the Area: Garden tour, event to honor War of 1812 veteran planned in Edwardsville

Grantfork
Leef Senior Citizens to meet
The Leef Senior Citizens will meet on Tuesday, June 19 at 6 p.m. at the Leef Township Building, located on the corner of Illionis 160 and Niggli Road. The evening starts off with a pot-luck, followed by a short meeting and a fun evening of fellowship, playing pinochle and euchre. Everyone welcome. For more information, call 618-488-7254.
Alhambra
Salem UCC plans vacation Bible school
Salem Church is inviting children from ages 3 through fifth grade to attend this year's vacation Bible school. This year's theme is “Rolling River Rampage,” a fun-filled biblical trip that the children will love. Young people from sixth grade up may join the fun by being part of the crew on this voyage.
The VBS runs Sunday, June 24 through Thursday, June 28, from 6: to 8:30 p.m., nightly
Registrations slip may be found outside the church office or register on line at Salem UCC website.
Edwardsville
Ceremony to honor War of 1812 veteran
The Illinois Society of the War of 1812 is planning a ceremony to honor War of 1812 veteran Richard Sappington, who is buried in Woodlawn Cemetery in Edwardsville. The ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 30.
A memorial marker will be placed on the grave of Richard Sappington. If friends and/or members of the veteran’s family wish to make a donation to the Illinois Society of 1812 to help defray the cost of the marker, such donations would be gladly accepted.
For more information or to make a donation, contact Robert Ridenour at 618-377-9096 or email rwridenour@wildblue.net.
Garden Tour is this weekend
Seven beautiful, private residential gardens and The Gardens at SIUE will be featured on the 19th annual Edwardsville Garden Tour from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 15 and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 16. Friday evening hours have been added this year so that these gardens can be enjoyed at dusk.
A raffle of exceptional container gardens, assembled by area retailers and Master Gardeners, will be held at The Gardens at SIUE. Raffle tickets are $1 each or six tickets for $5.
The Garden Tour, sponsored by University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners, benefits the Madison County Extension Education Foundation. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 the day of tour; children 10 and under are free. Tickets are available at the following locations: Creekside Gardens, Collinsville; Edwardsville Public Library; Glen Carbon Centennial Library; Market Basket, Edwardsville, Godfrey and Troy; Naturescapes, Collinsville; and University of Illinois Extension office at 1 Regency Plaza Drive, Suite 200, in Collinsville. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the tour at The Gardens at SIUE.
For more information, visit the Madison-Monroe-St. Clair Unit website at web.extension.illinois.edu/mms or call 618-344-4230.
