Dugger family of Highland had members serve in Revolution, War of 1812 and Civil War

John Dugger (1749-1834), of Surry County, Virginia, served in the Revolutionary War, but his name was Col. Pierre Dagurres, or DeGuerres. He served with Gen. Greene from Virginia. A Frenchman, he Americanized his name and went by "Dugger" after the war.
The Dugger, or Daguerres, family went from Virginia to Orange County, North Carolina, and a grandson, Jarret Dugger, was born there in 1792.
Jarret married Mary "Polly" McAdams, whose grandfather, Pvt. William G. McAdams, was also in the Revolutionary War. Jarret Dugger died in 1850 and is buried in Dugger Cemetery in Carlinville, Illinois.
The Dugger family then moved to Tennessee, and on Nov. 17, 1817, they came to Illinois and stopped for a short time in the forks of Little Silver Creek (later called St. Jacob Township, in Madison County). They soon moved to Bond County and settled on the Hurricane Fork of Shoal Creek.
Three years later, they returned to Madison County, permanently locating on the same piece of land that they had settled on when they first came to Illinois. They purchased ground in what would later become sections 5 and 6 of St. Jacob Township. Other family members also purchased land nearby in the township, including the area jut north of Anderson Cemetery.
Anderson Cemetery is in section 17 and is just south of the Goshen Road, which ran from Alton to Shawnetown Road, and is listed as "Troy to Carlyle Road" on the 1851 map of St. Jacob Township.
War of 1812 Veterans
Wesley Dugger was the second son of Leonard "Grancer" and Charlotte Young Dugger of Virginia. Wesley was in the War of 1812, enlisting with the Tennessee troops and serving under Gen. Jackson at the Battle of New Orleans. Wesley lived 16 miles east of Nashville, Tennessee until he came with his father’s family in 1817 to Illinois. Here, he married Charlotte McAlilly, and they had nine children, according to the "1882 History of Madison County."
Wesley Dugger was the first merchant of Highland, purchasing his two parcels at the sale of of lots for Highland in 1837. Wesley is buried in the Dugger Cemetery, 10901 Lake Road in rural Highland, in St. Jacob Township.
Mary "Polly" Dugger (1795-1858) was Wesley's sister. She married Thomas Jordan Uzzell (1776-1841). He went by Jordan. Roy Worstell has only a record of only one son between Jordan and Mary, George Carr Uzzell (1833-1908). Jordan served in the War of 1812. He and Mary are buried in the Dugger Cemetery; both of their tombstones had been knocked over but have been reset.
Wesley and Mary's brother, John Castlebury Dugger (1797-1855) was the husband of Olive "Holly" McAdams, the daughter of Revolutionary War veteran William McAdams. The McAdams family owned the farm where the Dugger Cemetery is today, and William McAdams' memorial stone has been placed at Dugger Cemetery. John C. Dugger served in the War of 1812 and also served in the Black Hawk War. He and his wife’s tombstones are at Dugger Cemetery. They had twelve children.
Aaron Rule Sr. (1794-1873) married Elizabeth McAdams, also the daughter of William McAdams. Rule also served in the War of 1812. William McAdams died at the home of Aaron Rule Sr. Today, the site is in the Stonebrook subdivision, about a mile south of Dugger Cemetery.
The Illinois Sons of the War of 1812 installed markers on the graves of the four known veterans of the War of 1812 who are burried at Dugger Cemetery. The orgaization had memorial services honoring these four veterans in 2013. These four War of 1812 veterans still have many, many relatives in this area. (If your not sure if you are related, call Roland Harris at 618-303-0082 or email him at Harlo6@sbcglobal.net. )
Civil War veterans
James A. Dugger was born in the 1830s and was the son of Alfred Dugger and his wife, Regina Harris Dugger.
Regina Harris came from the Sugar Creek area of southeast Helvetia Township. She was the daughter of Jonathan L. Harris and Mary Ramsey, who was the daughter of John Ramsay of Clinton County.
Alfred Dugger (1809-1850) is buried in Hug Cemetery, north of Millersburg, and Regina Harris Dugger (1809-1891) is buried in Greene Cemetery, northeast of Millersburg.
Regina’s father, Jonathan L. Harris, settled in the edge of the timber on the trail from Duncan's to Carlyle. There, Jonathan had a one-horse mill, which he continued to operate until 1834. They were associated with the Sugar Creek Presbyterian Church, which today is an aged shed on Cecil Harris' farm along Sugar Creek. (See my column 607 of May 21, 2007.)
James A. Dugger and his cousin George Washington Dugger both lived in section 2 of St. Jacob Township, just west of Helvetia Township, and were both in the Civil War.
James A. Dugger helped to form a company at Millersburg at the start of the Civil War. He became a captain in Company C of 26th Illinois Infantry Volunteers. He was killed in the Battle of Jackson in Rankin County, Mississippi, on July 16, 1863. He later was buried at Camp Ground Cemetery in Bond County.
George W. Dugger, the son of Wesley and Charlotte Young Dugger, served in Company C of the 2nd Illinois Cavalry, which was organized at Camp Butler, Illinois on Aug. 12, 1861. He was mustered out of the Civil War on Nov. 22, 1865, according to the History of Madison County. Roy Worstell lists George W. Dugger’s death as Feb. 19, 1894, at Virden, Illinois.
(Information from the 1882 "History of Madison County," Roy Worstell’s genealogy and my columns.)
