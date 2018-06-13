Fire on Thanksgiving Day 1953 reshaped downtown Highland

Charles Brossard ran the first hardware store in Highland and also sold iron stock in his business. It was originally on Main Street,in the third block west of the public Square, which at that time, was the main business section of the new village of Highland.
The Helvetia Sharpshooters Society in 1863 lists a "Celestine Brossard," not a "Charles." Was his correct name Celestine and he went by Charles? Also, Charles Bosshard was operating the Smiley Wool factory by 1863, and he was also a member of the Sharpshooters.
In 1867, Christian Kuhnen and his son, Charles F. Kuhnen, purchased the Brossard Hardware Store. Kuhnen Hardware operated in the old building on Main Street for a few years, and they also carried iron stock and added heavy iron sheets and an iron shaper for making plows for farmers.
Later Kuhnen’s Hardware purchased the Sam Mason Hardware Store and property on the corner of Broadway and Laurel.
Sam Mason was a captain in the Civil War. He served in Company D of the 10th Illinois Volunteer Infantry. Mason died in 1872 at the age of 37. (This information will be in the War Veterans Cabinet in the Highland Home Museum.)
Kuhnen Hardware was moved to the Sam Mason Hardware location on Broadway and Laurel. In 1871, Charles F. Kuhnen bought out his father and formed a partnership with George Roth, the stepson of John Buchter, the lumber dealer. This partnership only lasted three years. In 1874, George Roth was bought out, and he started his Roth Hardware & Implement Store on Cherry Street (now called Washington Street).
Christian Kuhnen ran Kuhnen Hardware until 1888, when his son, Fremont C. Kuhnen, and his partner, Fred Siegrist, who had come to Highland in 1877, took over. Siegrist first worked for the Hermann Mill, but in 1879, hestarted working for Kuhnen. He then became a partner in the business in 1888 and the firm was called "Kuhnen & Siegrist." This business continued until 1937 at the same location.
When Kuhnen & Siegrist dissolved, and Fremont Kuhnen moved the business to the center of the store building, changing the name to "Kuhnen Hardware & Seeds." He rented out the front of the store facing Laurel St. The southeast corner was rented to Walgreens Drug Store, managed by Dr. Robert Englemann’s father, and the northeast corner was rented to George Stratman and was known as "Stratman Shoe Store." Later, Alfred Siegrist took over the Stratman Shoe Store. Then Alfred and his brother, Milton Siegrist, opened a ladies ready-to-wear store, where the drug store had been, and it became "Siegrist Style Shop & Shoe Store." It remained in the same spot until the big fire on Thanksgiving Day 1953. After the fire, the Siegrists relocated to the Ernst building on Main Street.
Fremont Kuhnen had taken in his grandson, Willis Draper, into the business in 1941. After Fremont's death in 1952, Draper and his friend, Dr. Lawrence P. Rehberger, became the owners. After the fire on Thanksgiving Day 1953, the entirety of buildings facing Broadway were destroyed, plus the two buildings west of the store were also damaged. Kuhnen Hardware moved to the Highland IGA building, west end, at 1017 Broadway, and Willis's shop became a True Value Hardware Store. When he retired, it became Wayne Trampe’s, Wayne's Place," which sold men's and boy's clothing. Today, after a number of changes, it is Sam’s Pizza & Pub.
The Earl Warnecke Tin Shop was rebuilt and later became Armbuster’ Heating, Air Conditioning & Sheet Metal Inc.
Broadway Battery & Tire moved to 1001 Washington St., and they are there today.
The original brick building was replaced by Jerry Center and became "Center Drug Store." Jerry sold to Neal Tschannen Pharmacy, the son of Floyd and Ruth Tschannen. Neal moved to Greenville and the building then became "Books & Best Friends" of Donna Flagg from 1991-2002 and is now the "China Restrauant."
Comments