Schweizerfest is this weekend in Highland

The Highland Jaycees will host their annual Schweizerfest June 8-10 around the downtown Square in Highland.
The event runs from 7 p.m. to midnight Friday; from noon to midnight Saturday; and from noon to 10 p.m. Sunday.
Vendors will be selling a variety of cuisines and beverages, and there will be plenty of games, rides and entertainment for both children and adults all weekend. Rides begin at noon on Saturday and Sunday.
The annual SchweizerDASH 5K on will be on Saturday morning. You can run or walk the new route, which begins at the at the Highland Square, at the corner of Broadway and Washington Street. Packet pick-up begins at 8:30 a.m., and the run starts at 9:30 a.m. Registration through June 8 is $30 for adults and $20 for ages 12 and under. Race day registration is $35 for adults and $25 for ages 12 and under. Register online at runsignup.com and type “Schweizerfest” into “Looking For An Event?” feature.
A washers tournament will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and a bags tournament is set from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Registration for both tournaments will begin at 11 a.m. on their respective days.
There will be a parade at 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday that will showcase local businesses and organizations in the community. The theme of this year’s parade is “Highland Proud.”
Schweizerfest is also packed with musical groups.
On Friday evening, Black Top Boulevard will be playing from 7 to 11 midnight in the west tent.
Saturday starts off with characters from children’s favorite movies and TV shows in the “Kids Corner” from noon to 3 p.m. in the east tent, followed by The Jorrells from 7 to 11 p.m.
The west tent on Saturday has Orr & Rolens from 1 to 5 p.m., with The Next Best Thing on stage from 8 p.m. to midnight.
A live remote from 97.5 FM The Rock will take place starting at noon Saturday on the main stage.
On Sunday, local dance and cheer teams will perform, starting at noon, on the main stage.
Also on Sunday, the Kids Corner returns to the east tent from noon to 3 p.m., followed by JC DJ from 3 to 5 p.m., and Harvest Drive plays from 6 p.m. to midnight.
In the west tent on Sunday, Buffalo Road (acoustic) will play from 2 to 5 p.m., followed up by the full Buffalo Road band from 6 to 10 p.m.
Schweizerfest will go on rain or shine.
For more information, visit the Highland Jaycees Facebook page.
