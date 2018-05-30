Take a jog, eat ice cream at events in Highland to fight against Alzheimer's

He called it the Tasti Corner. Her dad's small, hometown ice cream shop that was such an integral a part of Stacey Howard's childhood is a part of her mission.
For Howard, an Alzheimer’s Association volunteer, her dad’s ice cream shop and his love for ice cream were the impetus for her team’s "Brain Freezin’ for a Reason" fundraisers.
“My dad opened his ice cream shop back in 1970, and ice cream was always one of his favorite treats,” Howard said. “We ate a lot of ice cream together. As his Alzheimer’s progressed, he was so animated in the way he scraped his bowl clean! We can still picture him enjoying his ice cream; it’s a special memory for all of us.”
In memory of her father, who lost his fight against Alzheimer’s in 2013, Howard’s team is hosting a Brain Freezin’ for a Reason Ice Cream Social June 21 from 3 to 9 p.m. at Sammie’s Soft Serve and More in Highland, and a Brain Freezin’ for a Reason 5K Run/Walk June 23 beginning at the Korte Rec Center in Highland. Both events are a part of the Alzheimer’s Association “The Longest Day” campaign.
The Longest Day is all about love — love for all those affected by Alzheimer's disease, and for those facing Alzheimer’s, every day feels like the longest day. Participating in The Longest Day gives people a chance to raise funds and create awareness about the disease. Funds are used to provide care and support to families living with the disease and to continue the research that will eventually lead to the first survivor. Until a cure is found, Howard said raising awareness and educating people on how to live with the disease is important.
“If you have faced this disease with a friend or family member, you can understand why it is often referred to as the ‘the long goodbye,’” Howard said. “With my dad, some days I may have been his daughter, but the next day he might have thought I was his wife, or even a girlfriend. However, I think what I learned, and what I think is important for everyone to learn, is that it didn’t matter who he thought I was. As long as we were enjoying the day together, we were happy. Alzheimer’s may have robbed my dad of his memory, but I refused to let it rob us of enjoying our time together.”
Howard said learning to communicate effectively with loved ones who are living with Alzheimer’s is critical. The Alzheimer’s Association offers a variety of educational programs to help families find new ways to relate to their loved ones. Family Care Pharmacy, 1108 Broadway in Highland, is hosting an “Effective Communication Strategies” program at 6 p.m. on June 7. Howard says it fits well with the focus of The Longest Day.
“With June being Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month and The Longest Day bringing awareness to the long days caregivers face, it’s an opportunity for people to get some great tips to help them stay better connected with their loved ones,” Howard said.
The program is free and open to the public. Anyone interested in attending can RSVP to Howard at staceyhoward1130@gmail.com or contact Family Care Pharmacy.
For more information about Alzheimer’s disease and The Longest Day, go to www.alz.org.
To learn more about the Brain Freezin’ for a Reason Ice Cream Social and 5K Run/Walk, check out their Facebook event pages. Race registrations are available on the Facebook event page or may be picked up at the Korte Rec. Center. To guarantee a race shirt, registrations must be received by June 10.
