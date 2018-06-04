This year's Highland Garden Tour showcases some of the largest gardens in town

From whimsical art installations to cozy woodland getaways, this year's Highland Garden Club garden tour will offer variety to its visitors in some of the largest gardens Highland has to offer.
The tour will be held Saturday, June 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The tour will be held rain or shine.
Tickets may be purchased in advance for $6 at the Highland Chamber of Commerce, Poppy's Inc. (formerly Widmer Floral and Greenhouse), Rural King in Highland or from any Garden Club member. Tickets may also be purchased on the day of the tour at any of the seven garden sites for $7. Proceeds from the tour benefit the club.
This year's five gardens are scattered around town and through the countryside. Tickets list the location and description of each featured garden. Signs will be placed so attendees can find their way.
Garden No. 1
An expansive prairie, a boulder garden, a variety of bright plantings, an English greenhouse with stained glass, and multiple ponds with dragonflies all make this a very impressive site.
Garden No. 2
Hosta gardens lead back to a deck overlooking an upper patio with a hot tub. Weeping evergreens frame steps down to the lower patio filled with colorful plantings and a fire pit.
Garden No. 3
This wooded area offers an idyllic, peaceful retreat replete with shade plants, multiple Japanese maples, decks, a screened gazebo, a lakeside patio and a special stroll path through the trees.
Garden No. 4
Several varieties of both trees and viburnum are on display, along with an array of colorful roses and container plants that brighten the back yard patio and vegetable garden.
Garden No. 5
This large, park-like arboretum features about 100 different species of rare trees from around the world, including an oak grove with 20 different species. There are also multiple resting areas in whimsical features like the tee-pee and covered bridge.
