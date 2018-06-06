New Highland Middle School assistant principal is a local product

Highland Middle School will welcome a new assistant principal and athletic director this fall.
“We are extremely excited about the hiring of Matt Scheibel as the assistant principal and athletic director for Highland Middle School. He is a product of Highland Schools and brings a depth of knowledge for instructional practices. He will be a great addition to our leadership team,” said Superintendent Mike Sutton.
Scheibel’s position was formerly filled by Liz Weder, who has taken over as the school’s principal. Weder was promoted following the announcement that former principal Dr. Erick Baer was named the new superintendent for the St. Rose School District. The Highland School Board authorized Scheibel’s new role on May 21.
“I’m really excited to be joining the Highland school team. I think Highland has some of the best teachers around, and I’m ready to share my experiences with them and learn from them as well,” Schiebel said.
Scheibel comes to the middle school more than 10 years teaching at St. Rose. He said his return to Highland will actually be a homecoming, as he and his wife Erin both grew up in Highland and graduated through its school system.
“I really appreciated the education that both of us got from Highland. I feel like we had some of the best teaches all the way around,” Scheibel said.
In fact, Scheibel said that his educational experience in Highland helped inspire him to pursue teaching.
“I went into education because I felt called to education. I really think it is a calling,” he said.
While growing up, Scheibel said he constantly found himself in situations where he was able to teach, communicate and relate to children through opportunities ,such as through teaching Sunday school, counseling a church camp.
“Probably, because I felt like a kid myself, I wasn’t too far removed from them,” he said.
After graduating from Highland High School, Scheibel attended Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Illinois to pursue an education degree. In 2007, he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education.
The next year, Scheibel would enter into the workforce as a substitute for Highland and St. Rose. He would later to move to full-time at St. Rose. During his decade at the school, Scheibel quickly ramped up him resume.
“I had a number of opportunities, because it is a small school,” Scheibel said.
Scheibel has received his endorsement to teach English, language arts and science. This past school year, he became certified to teach social studies as well. In addition, he also taught four levels of physical education, and has taught STEM, vocabulary, writing and drama.
“So I’m pretty well-rounded,” Scheibel said.
But, his experience does not stop there.
Scheibel said he was inspired and encouraged by Dr. Patricia Cornell, the current St. Rose superintendent, to pursue all of his career goals. In light of this, Scheibel obtained his master’s degree in education administration at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in 2013.
After his graduation, Scheibel said he delved in some administrative matters in St. Rose. Those responsibilities included grant writing, and leading technology initiatives as the Google administrator by getting Google Chromebooks for classrooms and Google Apps for Education. Over the last five years, Scheibel wrote curriculum for various subjects and trained teachers to effectuate it in their own classrooms as well.
Scheibel has also worked at the Regional Office of Education 13 to provide professional development for teachers to implement the Next Generation Science Standards.
Scheibel currently lives in Highland with his wife and their four children: Elijah, 6; Eleanor, 5; Josiah, 3;and their 1-month-old, Augustine.
Scheibel said he is looking forward to working with many familiar faces, and it was reassuring and affirming to see many people he knew on the night his position was approved.
Most of all, he said he hopes to help make an impact and to maintain the quality of education that was given to him and looks forward to following the district’s motto of “doing what is best for kids.”
“That has always been my goal, too,” Scheibel said.
