Highland business women's club installs new officers

Highland IFBW officers for the 2018-2019 year were installed at the organization's meeting on May 14.
Officers installed were Amy Kloss, president; Jen Libbra, vice president, Donna Plocher, secretary; and Michelle Hagen, treasurer. Susie Dewaele, IFBW past state president and Highland IFBW member, served as installing officer.
Kloss chose “Daring Greatly” for her theme for the coming year. The theme was inspired by the book by Bren’e Brown titled, "Daring Greatly: How the Courage to be Vulnerable Transforms the Way we Live, Love, Parent, and Lead."
Goals for this year are to move forward and work together to accomplish good things both the club and the community.
A quote by the book’s author sums it up, “To love ourselves and support each other in the process of becoming real is perhaps the greatest single act of daring greatly.”
Highland IFBW is an organization of “women helping women” and meets the second Monday of each month at Faith Countryside Center starting at 6:30 p.m. (with the exception of July and January). A program and light refreshments/desserts are provided each meeting.
The next meeting will be Monday, June 11, hosted by the Foundation Committee. The 2018 scholarship award winners will be the guests that night. All working women are welcome and invited to attend.
For more information, contact Amy Kloss at 618-407-7819.
