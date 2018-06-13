Highland Police Briefs: May 31-June 4

Editor’s note: The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
Troy man charged with having child porn
A 25-year-old Troy man has been charged with having at least five photos and videos of porn involving toddlers and children younger than 13.
Tyler Lesan possessed at least four videos of child pornography and shared at least one photo, according to charges. He was charged in Madison County with five counts of child porn. The youngest child pictured in Lesan's collection was 2, and the oldest was 11, according to prosecutors.
Lesan's bail was set at $1 million.
Woman forced her way into home and struck resident with blunt object, police say
A 44-year-old East St. Louis woman is accused of breaking into a Troy home May 16 and hitting the resident with a blunt object.
Police say Tracey Stevenson "forced her way into the residence" in the 400 block of Meadow Drive. Once inside, police say she used a blunt object to strike the resident, which caused an injury. She fled the area after the altercation and was later located by officers, a news release stated.
Troy Police Chief Brad Parsons did not immediately return a call for comment about the object in question and the relationship between Stevenson and the resident.
“Ensuring the safety of the public is our upmost priority. Officers responded in a very timely manner minimizing injuries and damage,” Parsons said in the news release.
Stevenson faces one felony home invasion charge and is in custody at the Madison County jail Friday morning in lieu of a $100,000 bail.
HPD warrant arrest
▪ Timothy J. Howell, 19, of Maryville was arrested by HPD on June 5 on a warrant from Collinsville Police for failure to appear in court on a charge of obstructing identification. He posted bond and was released.
HPD misdemeanors, tickets, citations
May 31
▪ A juvenile, 17, of Breese was charged with driving during restricted time for license (11 p.m. to 6 a.m.) and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
June 1
▪ Steven S. Diaz, 19, of Highland was charged with possession of a controlled substance for allegedly having less than 15 grams of a substance containing hydrocodone.
▪ Dewayne B. Schrader, 41, of Troy was charged with driving while having an expired license.
▪ Matthew R. Desherlia, 35, of Pocahontas was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
▪ Angela D. Chapman, 37, of Highland was charged with operation of an insured motor vehicle.
June 2
▪ Clayton Kopsic, 19, of Highland was charged with unlawful possession of alcohol by a minor and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
▪ Brett Michael D. Flesch, 18, of Alhambra; Logan A. Runge, 23, of Highland; and Trevor M. Klostermann, 22, of Highland were all charged with public park curfew violation in the same incident. Klostermann and Flesch were also each additionally charged with possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.
June 3
▪ Michael L. Hall, 59, of Highland was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct. The first count alleges Hall provoked a breach of the peace by "laying his hands on and kissing" a 5-year-old child in the 1000 block of Broadway, outside Broadway Bar and Grill, in such manner as to "alarm and disturb the parents of the child." A second alleges Hall later cursed at a father and his child at the city Square in such a manner as to "frighten the family and cause a disturbance."
▪ Kylee C. Gutzler, 21, of Cottage Hills was charged with improper operation of an ATV or off-highway motorcycle.
June 4
▪ Dennis D. Kelly, 38, of Greenville was charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly said yelling at the victim in a "threatening and unreasonable manner" in the alley way next to the 1000 block of Washington Street and blocking the only access into an apartment.
Comments