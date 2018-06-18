Highland Police Briefs: June 5-12

Editor’s note: The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
HPD warrant arrests
▪ Darryl A. Rowan, 55, of Highland was arrested by HPD on June 7 on a Clinton County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of criminal damage to property. He was turned over to Clinton County authorities.
▪ Alison L. Kruep, 28, of Highland was arrested by HPD on June 11 on a warrant from St. Jacob Police. Information on the charges was not immediately available. She was taken to jail.
▪ Justin M. Fitterer, 38, of Pocahontas was arrested by HPD on June 11 on a warrant out of Bond County for driving with a suspended license. He posted bond and was released.
HPD misdemeanors, tickets, citations
June 5-6
▪ No tickets issued.
June 7
▪ Larry M. Smith, 36, of Highland was charged with obstructing a peace officer and disorderly conduct.
In the disorderly conduct charge, police allege that Smith "ransacked" the house he shares with his mother and "began screaming, threw a kitchen knife at the cabinets and then left the house and continued screaming and breaking items in a detached garage."
When police were called to the home to investigate the reported domestic disturbance, Smith allegedly refused verbal commands, became aggressive physically and verbally with the responding officer, indicating that he wished to be "Tased." Smith then allegedly continued to not comply and pulled away from the officer, causing him to be arrested for obstruction.
▪ Leah M. Pisaneschi, 33, of Highland was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and driving under the influence of an intoxicating compound.
June 8
▪ Jacquelen C. Beard, 27, of Highland was charged with having an expired vehicle registration.
June 9
▪ Corey A. Knott, 32, of Hamel was charged with driving while having a suspended/revoked license.
June 10
▪ No tickets issued.
June 11
▪ Dwanye R. Eubinger, 49, of Pocahontas was charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly using "vulgar and obscene language while threatening the manager of U.S. Bank." Police allege that Eubinger stood at the counter, called the manager a “whore” and stated, “If I ever see you outside of this bank, you’re finished." Police said he made the alleged threat with a raised voice and leaned over the counter at the manager, causing her to step back in fear for her safety.
▪ James D. Johnson, 47, of Highland was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
June 12
▪ Francisco Villavicencio, 39, of Swansea was charged with having an expired vehicle registration.
