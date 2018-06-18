Here's how to catch a bus from Highland to the Muny in St. Louis

Bus service to Muny begins in Highland
Madison County Transit's Muny Express bus service to the Muny Theater in Forest Park in St. Louis began last Friday with trips for the performance “Jerome Robbins’ Broadway.” The 2018 season marks the 100th season and the Muny and the introduction of MCT Muny Express service in the communities of Highland, St. Jacob and Troy.
The MCT Muny Express drops-off and picks-up passengers directly in front of the Muny, providing an affordable and relaxing, round-trip ride without the hassles of driving, fighting traffic and searching for a place to park.
The Muny Express will pick-up at the following stops for every Friday night show:
▪ Highland Park & Ride Lot, 12291 U.S. 40 at 6:47 p.m.
▪ St. Jacob Park & Ride Lot, 10670 U.S. at 6:52 p.m.
▪ Troy Park & Ride Lot, 200 West U.S. 40 at 7 p.m.
Buses will arrive in front of the Muny, 30 minutes before show time and leave for the return trip 20 minutes after the final curtain, from the same location. Passengers riding the Muny Express can purchase an MCT Express Round Trip pass upon boarding for only $5. The pass allows passengers to ride to and from the Muny for one fare, eliminating the hassle of paying twice. Passengers are still able to purchase a one-way ride for $3.50 (adults 13 and older); $1.75 for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and children ages 5-12. Children under five ride free. Fares for the Muny Express are paid at the time of boarding.
The new MCT Highland Muny Express joins the Alton Muny Express with stops at: Alton Square, Alton Best Western Premier, Eastgate Plaza, MCT Wood River Station and the River’s Edge Park & Ride on IL-3 and the Edwardsville Muny Express with stops at MCT Edwardsville Station, Cottonwood Mall, Maryville Park & Ride and Gateway Center in Collinsville. Leclaire Junction in Edwardsville will not be a stop this season due to road construction. For details on the MCT Muny Express or any other MCT service email info@mct.org or call (618) 797-4636.
Senior Menu
Countryside Homes invites all seniors 60 and older to join them for their fun, food and companionship community meal program. Meals are served Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, in the Countryside Community Center, 1331 26th St. Reservations for the upcoming week should be made by 1 p.m. this Friday. Call 618-651-3293. The cost is $3.50 per person.
Monday, June 25: Fried chicken, twice-baked potato casserole, French-style green beans, chocolate mousse.
Tuesday, June 26: Cheeseburger on bun, relish plate, French fries, macaroni salad, luscious fruit dessert.
Wednesday, June 27: Lasagna, spinach salad, green beans, garlic bread stick, ice cream.
Thursday, June 28: Beef pot roast with gravy, carrots, potatoes and onions, dinner roll, pumpkin pie.
Friday, June 29: Taco salad, Mexican corn, cornbread, frosted peanut butter cake.
