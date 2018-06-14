'Celebrity Pie Auction' in Highland to raise money for cancer research

The Oldies but Goodies Relay for Life Team is hosting its 10th annual “Celebrity Pie Auction” during the Peanut Butter & Jam Festival on Friday, June 15.
Pies will be baked by various Highland celebrities and auctioned off during the “Paint the Town Purple” during the PB&J Festival on the Square downtown beginning at 12:15 p.m. Virgil Straeter will serve as auctioneer. All proceeds will benefit Highland’s Relay for Life.
Highland celebrities who have consented to bake a pie for the auction are:
•Curt Libbra of the Highland News Leader, rhubarb pie
•Howard Held of Scheffel-Boyle, apple pie
•Jay Boulanger of Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home, “Very Berry Pie”
•Pastor Will VerDuin of Evangelical United Church of Christ, My Thai-Tie Pie (apple, ginger and coconut)
•Chief of Police Terry Bell, cherry pie,
•City Manager Mark Latham, “All-American Pie”
•Superintendent of Schools Mike Sutton, pecan pie
•Mayor Joe Michaelis, blackberry pie
•Pete Korte of Korte & Luitjohan Contractors, rhubarb-strawberry pie
•John Ludwig of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, chocolate walnut pie
•Karen Simmons of Bradford National Bank, “Surprise Pie
Ludwig, Korte, and Simmons are new to the group this year. The remaining eight are long-time participants and back by popular demand!
You won’t want to miss this chance to purchase a delicious pie baked by one of Highland’s finest and support the fight against cancer at the same time.
In addition to the pie auction, various other Relay For Life teams will also be holding fundraisers at the PB&J. You will also be able to register for the Survivor Dinner or purchase a luminary in honor of or in memory of someone. All proceeds will benefit Highland’s Relay for Life Celebration Night, which will be held July 14 at Highland Hope United Methodist Church.
For more information about the event — to become a sponsor, form a team, or to join a team — contact event chair Joy Krouper at 618-977-8380.
