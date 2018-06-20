Highland Garden Club names first Yard of the Month of the summer season

The first Yard of the Month of the 2018 summer season goes to Deanna and Jim Harlan, for their environmentally conscious garden located at 1422 Pine St. in Highland.
"It was exciting. It felt like a nice honor," Deanna Harlan said.
The Harlan's manicured landscape sits on the corner of Pine Street and Lindenthal Avenue and many Highland residents may recognize this location by the magnificent saucer magnolia that graces the north side of the home. The Harlan’s estimate the tree to be over 125-years-old.
The large lot is filled with many varieties of trees including Littleleaf Linden, bald cypress, sassafras, bur oak, pagoda dogwood, chokecherry and more. All in all, the Harlans said they have planted about 13 different varieties.
Viburnums, ninebark, Itea, weigela, oakleaf Hydrangea and azaleas are just a few of the bushes that provide interesting foliage and flowers throughout the growing season. Hosta plants border the patio and interesting planters, pots, birdbaths, and wind sculptures add character to this charming home and yard.
"We love hostas," Deanna said.
Many of the landscape beds and islands contain shrubs and perennials that are attractive to birds and wildlife But the variety of plants also help to represent the family's love for the environment.
Some years ago, the Harlans went through the process of getting their yard named a Certified Wildlife Habitat through the National Wildlife Federation. As a requirement to this status, the Harlans have plant a variety of species which help to encourage prosperous wildlife. Deanna said a certain percentage of the plants must be edible, livable and foster reproduction.
As another stipulation of the status, the Harlans must avoid using chemicals to treat their plants as they can be harmful to birds, insects and animals.
The Harlans said they are glad that their garden can be a small contribution to the overall responsibility of maintaining the environment.
"I think we feel pretty committed to being good stewards of the Earth," Deanna said.
Nominations for the July Yard of the Month are due by June 15. All residences, including houses, apartments, townhouses, villas and condominiums within Helvetia and Saline Townships are eligible. Yards should display visual attractiveness, creativity, originality, beautify the home and overall neighborhood, and be well maintained.
Nominations may be submitted by calling the Highland Chamber of Commerce at 618-654-3721, emailing Penny Korte at the chamber office at penny@highlandillinois.com or contacting any Highland Garden Club Member.
