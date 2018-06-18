Highland FFA honored at state convention

Members of the Highland FFA chapter brought home three awards the 90th annual Illinois State FFA Convention on June 12-14.
During the convention, the following awards were presented to the Highland FFA chapter:
▪ Growing Leaders National Chapter Award Section Winner: As part of the National Chapter Award program and the chapter's program of activities, Growing Leaders is designed to encourage the chapter to develop individual and cooperative activities to enhance students' life skills.
▪ Foundation $3,000 Club Award Recipient: The chapter was recognized for coordinating a local campaign for the Illinois Foundation FFA which raised at least $3,000. The chapter's fundraising total was $4,294.29.
▪ Section Banker's Plaque Award: The Banker's Plaque is given to the chapter in each section with the highest overall score on the National Chapter Award application. This award is sponsored by the Illinois Bankers Association.
Last year, Highland was also the winner of the Growing Leaders and Foundation awards.
This year, Highland FFA members were among more than 5,000 people — FFA members, advisers, and guests — who attended the convention.
“Be Bold” was the theme of the three-day event that recognizes achievements of Illinois FFA members, elects the major state officer team, and celebrates agriculture. Students at the convention were greeted with activities including a career fair featuring colleges and agribusinesses, an evening dance and talent show, and an opportunity to engage in the history of Illinois’ capital city.
The convention’s 2018 service project benefited children through “The Crayon Initiative,” which collects old, used crayons and creates new ones for distribution to art programs at children’s hospitals across the nation. The convention program featured addresses by National FFA Southern Region Vice President Ian Bennett of Georgia and from each of the retiring major state officers.
The Illinois Association FFA is part of the National FFA Organization, formerly known as the Future Farmers of America. More than 18,077 students are enrolled in 333 different FFA chapters in the State of Illinois. FFA is a national youth organization of 653,359 student members with a mission of making a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.
Illinois Foundation FFA engages individuals, industry, education, government, and foundations in securing funds to support quality agricultural education and FFA programs in Illinois, including providing awards at the State FFA Convention.
