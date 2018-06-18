12 pies sold at 'Celebrity Pie Auction' in Highland net $6,700 for cancer research

The 10th annual Highland Celebrity Pie Auction set a new fundraising record on Friday.
The event is held annually by the Oldies but Goodies Relay for Life Team, which is sponsored by the Highland News Leader. Pies were baked by various Highland celebrities and auctioned off during the “Paint the Town Purple” during the PB&J Festival on the Square downtown. In 30 minutes, the auction raised $6,7000 for Highland’s Relay for Life, which benefits the American Cancer Society. One pie brought $1,600. Another brought $1,350.
“It just gets bigger and better each year — thanks to the generosity and support of the entire community,” said Paula Redman of the Oldies but Goodies Relay for Life Team. Virgil Straeter served as auctioneer.
Highland celebrities who have consented to bake a pie for the auction were:
▪ Curt Libbra of the Highland News Leader, rhubarb pie
▪ Howard Held of Scheffel-Boyle, apple pie
▪ Jay Boulanger of Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home, “Very Berry Pie”
▪ Pastor Will VerDuin of Evangelical United Church of Christ, My Thai-Tie Pie (apple, ginger and coconut)
▪ Chief of Police Terry Bell, cherry pie
▪ City Manager Mark Latham, “All-American Pie”
▪ Superintendent of Schools Mike Sutton, pecan pie
▪ Mayor Joe Michaelis, blackberry pie
▪ Pete Korte of Korte & Luitjohan Contractors, rhubarb-strawberry pie
▪ John Ludwig of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, chocolate walnut pie
▪ Karen Simmons of Bradford National Bank, “Surprise Pie Ludwig, Korte, and Simmons are new to the group this year.
There was also an anonymous "mystery pie baker," who made a lemon meringue pie.
"A very special thanks goes to all those baking pies, to Virgil Straeter for serving as auctioneer, to Kevin Heim for providing music and sound equipment, and especially to all those who donated and came out to bid on these delicious pies," Redman said. "The participation and generosity of the Highland community in supporting this event for the fight against cancer is awesome."
All proceeds will benefit Highland’s 2018 Relay for Life’s Celebration Night, which will be held July 14 at Highland Hope United Methodist Church.
Comments