Hard Road Theatre to present 'Mary Poppins Jr.' in Highland

Hard Road Theatre, in conjunction with Bradford National Bank, will present Disney and Cameron Macintosh's "Mary Poppins Jr." June 21-24 at the Highland Elementary Auditorium, 1800 Lindenthal Ave. in Highland.
Show times will be 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and a 2 p.m. matinee is set for Sunday.
In the show, jack-of-all-trades, Bert, introduces the audience to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value each other again. Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren't the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. Even the grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that, "''Anything can happen if you let it."
The show is being directed by Gentry Fifer.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $9 for children and seniors. Tickets can be purchased through online ticketing through ShowClix.com, on the Hard Road Theatre website page (hardroad.org) or on the Hard Road Facebook page.
Cast List
▪ Mary Poppins: Teagan Short
▪ Bert: Autumn Meyer
▪ George Banks: Jacob Whittenburg
▪ Winifred Banks: Mikayla Smith
▪ Jane Banks: Macey Golder
▪ Michael Banks: Drew Grotefendt
▪ Katie Nanna: Sydney Buss
▪ Mrs. Brill: Julia McPhillips
▪ Robertson Ay: Mya Thomilson
▪ Neleus, Nester, and Narcissus: Madison Autry, Meagan Wieseman and Haleigh Perry
▪ Bird Woman: Julia English
▪ Miss Smythe: Emma Gualandi
▪ Chairman: Isaac Rieke
▪ Von Hussler: Talon Vrell
▪ John Northbrook: Brandon Huntley
▪ Mrs. Corry: Julia Beil
▪ Miss Andrew: Claire Folmer
▪ Policeman and Policewoman: Christian Knoblock and Addyson Goodwin
▪ Messenger: Natalie Goggin
▪ Valentine and Independence: Amara Vrell and Morgan Macam
▪ Chimney Sweeps: Noah Macam, Ada Huelscamp, Mae Rose Taylor, and Phoebe Rogier
▪ Honeybee Keeper: Wilson Boulanger
▪ Honeybees: Miriam Boulanger, Melia Bowman, Jayden Blackwell and Addy Belford
▪ Snippop Family: Dakota Driemeyer, Haylie Gombos, Sophie Rogier, Joshua Knoblock, and Caleb Knoblock
▪ Ensemble: Bethany Williamson, Avery Starwalt, Naomi Saathoff, Miles Noud, Jack Grotefendt, Roxana Daugherty, Nora Daugherty, Addelin McFarlane, Samuel Kukowski, Hunter Gombos, and Cara Galligos
Comments