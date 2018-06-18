Cast members for Hard Road Theatre's production of "Mary Poppins Jr." go through dress rehearsal. The play will hit the stage in Highland on Thursday, with additional shows Friday through Sunday.
Highland News Leader

Hard Road Theatre to present 'Mary Poppins Jr.' in Highland

The News Leader

June 18, 2018 01:37 PM

Hard Road Theatre, in conjunction with Bradford National Bank, will present Disney and Cameron Macintosh's "Mary Poppins Jr." June 21-24 at the Highland Elementary Auditorium, 1800 Lindenthal Ave. in Highland.

Show times will be 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and a 2 p.m. matinee is set for Sunday.

In the show, jack-of-all-trades, Bert, introduces the audience to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value each other again. Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren't the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. Even the grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that, "''Anything can happen if you let it."

The show is being directed by Gentry Fifer.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $9 for children and seniors. Tickets can be purchased through online ticketing through ShowClix.com, on the Hard Road Theatre website page (hardroad.org) or on the Hard Road Facebook page.

Cast List

Mary Poppins: Teagan Short

Bert: Autumn Meyer

George Banks: Jacob Whittenburg

Winifred Banks: Mikayla Smith

Jane Banks: Macey Golder

Michael Banks: Drew Grotefendt

Katie Nanna: Sydney Buss

Mrs. Brill: Julia McPhillips

Robertson Ay: Mya Thomilson

Neleus, Nester, and Narcissus: Madison Autry, Meagan Wieseman and Haleigh Perry

Bird Woman: Julia English

Miss Smythe: Emma Gualandi

Chairman: Isaac Rieke

Von Hussler: Talon Vrell

John Northbrook: Brandon Huntley

Mrs. Corry: Julia Beil

Miss Andrew: Claire Folmer

Policeman and Policewoman: Christian Knoblock and Addyson Goodwin

Messenger: Natalie Goggin

Valentine and Independence: Amara Vrell and Morgan Macam

Chimney Sweeps: Noah Macam, Ada Huelscamp, Mae Rose Taylor, and Phoebe Rogier

Honeybee Keeper: Wilson Boulanger

Honeybees: Miriam Boulanger, Melia Bowman, Jayden Blackwell and Addy Belford

Snippop Family: Dakota Driemeyer, Haylie Gombos, Sophie Rogier, Joshua Knoblock, and Caleb Knoblock

Ensemble: Bethany Williamson, Avery Starwalt, Naomi Saathoff, Miles Noud, Jack Grotefendt, Roxana Daugherty, Nora Daugherty, Addelin McFarlane, Samuel Kukowski, Hunter Gombos, and Cara Galligos

