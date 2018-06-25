Disney and toothpaste help Highland move toward getting two new playgrounds

The Walt Disney Company and the National Recreation and Park Association have become the latest backers in a city project that looks to make playtime accessible for everyone.
The Highland Parks and Recreation Department was selected for a $30,000 play space grant from The Walt Disney Company in support of the National Recreation and Park Association and Disney’s combined goal of providing 1 million kids and families with greater access to play.
“NRPA is proud to collaborate with The Walt Disney Company to help more children and families experience the benefits of play,” said Kellie May, NRPA director of health and wellness.
As part of the national "Meet Me at the Park" program, park and recreation agencies across the country were invited to share their best ideas on increasing access to play spaces for children and families in their communities. Agencies with the most innovative and impacting project ideas were chosen to receive grants to build their projects.
“By increasing access to play spaces, this program will also provide unique activities tailored to the local community that support healthy lifestyles,” May said.
Highland was chosen for the grant for its recent efforts to raise an all-abilities playground at Dennis H. Rinderer Park on Veterans Honor Parkway in Highland.
“We are overwhelmed and so appreciative to be one of 25 recipients nationwide to be able to receive this generous gift from Disney and NRPA," said Highland Director of Parks and Recreation Mark Rosen.
The Highland City Council gave the city permission to pursue this project last November. The playground is designed with features that facilitate play for both handicapped and able-bodied children, with equipment such as roller slides, wheel-chair accessible swings, slides, zip-lines, and teeter totters, among other components. The closest example of one of these play areas is Hannah's Playground in Breese, Illinois.
"This grant is evidence of how Disney and NRPA support inclusive play spaces to increase physical activity and play for children and families in any sized community,” Rosen said.
Rosen said it is hard to understand how difficult it is for those with disabilities to interact in play, and how beneficial the playground will be until they speak with an affected family.
"Many people ask me if we, 'really need this playground?'. And my answer is, 'Yes.' Because, if anyone ever talks with a family that has a disabled family member, their typical response is usually, 'Finally,'" Rosen said.
The playground's construction is estimated to cost about $250,000, and the city has been working to raise funds to complete the project.
In addition to the grant, recent efforts to raise funds include the first "Rusty Chain Ramble" sponsored by Parks and Recreation and Family Care Pharmacy in Highland on June 24. The event was a noncompetitive bike ride around the city of Highland that allows participants to choose between a 3-, 5-, or 10-mile course.
The city will also host a concert with the band EFFIC on Sept. 2 at the Madison County Expo Hall. The evening will include live music at 8 p.m., live and silent auctions, 50/50 drawings, and games. General admission is $15. A "Tailgate Ticket" option is also available for $50, which allows concertgoers early arrival to tailgate with the band, dinner and sound check attendance. The ticket option also includes memorabilia and the concert ticket. Tickets are available now online or at the Korte Recreation Center.
After the fundraiser events, with the grant Rosen said the city anticipates to have raised over $100,000.
"It is a goal to be able to have the main structure built by November 1," Rosen said.
After the main structure is built, the city will add in the remaining equipment in the spring, according to Rosen.
For those wishing to donate, tax-deductible donations can be made at the Highland Area Community Foundation. For more information about this project, contact Mark Rosen at 618.651.1386. To learn more about Meet Me at the Park, visit nrpa.org/disney.
Other playground hopes
While the city works to fund its playground project, a local school is hoping to use whiter smiles to try to grab its own play set.
Highland Elementary School is competing in the fourth annual Recycled PlaygroundChallenge. The challenge provides the school a chance to win a playground made from recycled oral care waste courtesy of Colgate, the Michigan-based retailer Meijer, and recycling company TerraCycle.
“Participating in the Colgate, Mejier, TerraCycle recycling contest has been a wonderful learning experience for our students and one they are very excited about,” said Susie Brauns, assistant principal of Highland Elementary School.
This year’s Recycled Playground Challenge launched April 22 in schools throughout Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Wisconsin that participate in the Colgate Oral Care Recycling Program. Through the challenge, students collect and recycle oral care waste, such as empty toothpaste tubes and floss containers.
“Not only are we teaching the kids how to save the planet by collecting and recycling an enormous amount of oral care products, we are empowering them with an opportunity to better their school for the benefit of all the students through hard work and dedication,” Brauns said.
For every unit, or .02 pounds of products, sent to TerraCycle for recycling, the school will earn one "Playground Credit." Credits can also be earned through online through votes made at meijer.com/colgate or terracycle.com/colgatemeijerplayground2018. However, votes must be cast before the challenge ends on June 30.
The school with the most credits will win the playground.
The Colgate Oral Care Recycling Program is an ongoing activity, open to any individual, family, school or community group. For each piece of waste sent in using a prepaid shipping label, participants earn money toward donations to the school or charity of their choice.
