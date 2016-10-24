HHS doubles team goes 2-2 at state

The Highland High School girls tennis doubles team of junior Kirsten Plocher and senior Elisabeth Meadows went 2-2 at the IHSA Class 1A Girls State Tennis Tournament Thursday and Friday at Buffalo Groves High School in suburban Chicago.
Meadows said she and Plocher continued to play well together for their final four matches together.
“We talked to each other the whole time and never really got down on ourselves,” Meadows said. “I was really honored to be playing at the state tournament.
“Overall, we definitely had our best season playing together. We ended strong, and we both knew we worked hard. I don’t have any regrets about the season. It was a great way to finish out my tennis career, even though I’m sad that it’s over. The experience was awesome. It was really fun hanging out with the girls and (coach) Matt (Pellock). I’m going to miss them next year.”
In the first round on Thursday morning, Plocher and Meadows swung by Mendota’s Hope McDowell and Melissa Wohrley, 6-3, 6-2.
A bit later on Thursday, in the second round of the championship bracket, Plocher and Meadows fell in defeat to Aurora Christian’s Shelby Johnson and Madelynn Jurasek in straight sets, 1-6, 0-6.
In the second round of the consolation bracket on Thursday afternoon, Plocher and Meadows dispatched of the Dunlap duo of Smriti Barla and Deepti Sudhakar, 6-4, 6-1.
Then, finally, in the third round of the consolation bracket on Friday morning, Plocher and Meadows were edged out by the Vernon Hills team of Kathy Chen and Leah Jacoby, 6-7 (5-7), 5-7.
“I think Lis (Meadows) and I did a good job in our final matches, because we knew they would be some of our final ones, win or lose,” Plocher said. “We tried to keep each other positive, even when we weren’t in the best positions, and we really communicated well, in my opinion. The experience was amazing. I’m glad we got to go, not only to play and compete, but to also watch those who compete at a much higher level. This was a great way to finish off the year and definitely a memorable one.”
Plocher said her goals next year as a senior will be to get first or second place at the Mississippi Valley Conference Championships and try to make a run at the state tournament in either doubles again or in singles competition.
Meadows, whose future plans include attending Maryville University in St. Louis County next fall and studying pre-med and eventually becoming a surgeon, said she plans to stay up to date with the rest of the girls on the team next year.
“I know K.P. will have a really good year next year, and I’m excited to see her, and hopefully some other girls, next year play at state. I’ll look forward to seeing them all play next year,” Meadows said.
Comments