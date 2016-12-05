HHS varsity dance team makes coach’s debut a grand one

The Highland High School varsity dance team made Emily Wellen’s head coaching debut a successful one as the squad opened the competition season in mid-season form at the Yvonne Cole Lindbergh Invitational held on Saturday at Lindbergh High School.
The dancing Lady Bulldogs captured first place in 3A Pom and second place in 3A Dance. In addition, the HHS varsity garnered special choreography award for their Pom routine.
“It is an amazing feeling to have my first competition completed, and have it go so well,” said Wellen, who replaced long-time HHS coach Michelle Deets, who is an Illinois Drill Team Association Hall of Famer and the founder of the HHS dance program. “I was very impressed with the girls this weekend. They have been extremely focused and it really showed this weekend. Coming off of such a successful season last year, we definitely feel the pressure to continue that success. While watching them preform, I was mostly proud of how intense and strong they looked on the gym floor. I am so grateful to be able to coach this group of girls as my first year as head coach. While we do have some tweaking to do, I went away from this competition very confident in the success this team will have this season.”
Highland’s next scheduled competition is the IDTA Belleville East Dance Competition to held Dec. 17 at Belleville East High School.
The Highland varsity dance team consists of captain Ally Becker as well as Kayla Davis, Bree Etherton, Katie Etter, Alexis Finley, Paige Foster, Olivia Genteman, Alana Hollenkamp, Hannah Luitjohan, Kylie McFarland, Claire Pabst, Abigail Rogier, Reagan Thornton and Brooke Wilson.
