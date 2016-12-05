HHS varsity dance team makes coach’s debut a grand one

1:37 St. Nicholas visits Weihnachtsfest in Millstadt Pause

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:42 Restaurant celebrates its 10th year in Belleville

0:54 Ameren Illinois prepares for winter heating season

0:30 East St. Louis Township Supervisor Oliver Hamilton smiles as he leaves court after pleading guilty

2:15 Metro-east woodworker creates usable artwork from his shop

1:47 MetroLink riders react to Monday shooting

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

4:10 Tank driver on fate of commander during Battle of the Bulge