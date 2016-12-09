Bulldogs roll to three more wins, extend streak to five

The Highland bowling Bulldogs pushed their winning streak to five matches after rolling to three consecutive Mississippi Valley Conference wins in as many days with victories over Civic Memorial, Mascoutah and Waterloo Tuesday through Thursday.
After suffering their only defeat in dual-match competition to host Triad Nov. 21 at Camelot Bowl in Collinsville, the Bulldogs, who are coached by Laura Wander-Vrell, began their undefeated stretch which has lifted Highland’s overall ledger to 9-1 in dual matches and its MVC mark to 3-1.
First on Tuesday at Poplar Junction Lanes, Highland hosted Civic Memorial and clipped the Eagles 27-13.
Next on Wednesday, the Bulldogs traveled to Mascoutah and dispatched of the Indians 29-11.
Finally on Thursday, Highland hosted Waterloo and won the the battle of the Bulldogs by the count of 28.5-11.5.
HHS wins battle of the Bulldogs
Highland captured 15 of the 20 team points for the third straight match and also won 13.5 of the 20 individual points to take the match’s final score by a margin of 28.5-11.5.
After Waterloo edged HHS in the first team game, 968 to 940, Highland rebounded to easily win the second game, 971 to 860. HHS continued the momentum by following that up by bowling the match’s highest team game en route to posting a 1,009 to 955 victory and therefore also winning the match’s overall pin count, 2,920 to 2,783.
Highland had the only two bowlers hit a 600 series and a third that finished just one pin shy of the mark.
Tanner Huelsman, HHS’ second bowler in the lineup, fired a match-high 613 series on consistent games of 204, 201 and 208.
Brandon Munie, Highland’s leadoff bowler, hit a 602 three-game set and finished with the match’s No. 1 game with a 236. He also had a 203 initial game.
Adam Buske missed a 600 series by a single pin recorded two solid games with a 206 and 204.
Also rolling good games for HHS were senior anchor Collin Korte (212, 204) and Andrew Mettler (191).
HHS defeats Mascoutah
In addition to winning 15 of the 20 team points, the Bulldogs seized 14 of the 20 individual points.
Highland fired a strong second team game to post a dominant 1,038 to 826 win, which also allowed the Bulldogs to triumph in overall pin count by a 2,803 to 2,619 margin.
The match showed the difficulty of Mascoutah Community Lanes as no bowler rolled a 600 series.
Munie came the closest at a 596. He also achieved the match’s highest single game with a 236 second one.
Also bowling noteworthy games for Highland were Huelsman (211), Buske (209, 190) and Korte (200, 195).
HHS beats Civic Memorial
After a first-game loss of 1,052 to 942, the Bulldogs bounced back to elevate their level of play and accomplish two stellar games and post victories of 1,054 to 944 and 1,120 to 956 to own the match’s final count by a 3,116 to 2,952 margin.
CM’s Gage Jennings had the match’s No. 1 series at a 693 the outright best single game of the entire match, but he was the lone Eagle to reach a 600 series.
Conversely, four Highland bowlers registered series that topped 600, led by Korte’s awesome three-game aggregate of 667. Korte fired ascending games of 200, 226 and 241, which was the match’s runner-up game.
Not far behind were Munie and Mettler with series of 652 and 649, respectively. After an 185 opening game, Munie stepped up his game to record stout games of 234 and 233, while Mettler rolled consistently solid games of 224, 210 and 215.
Buske rounded HHS’ 600 series with a 605, which was capped off by a 236 final game.
In addition, Wyatt Weis added games of 203 and 195.
