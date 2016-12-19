A trio of Highland wrestlers place at Mascoutah invite

The Highland High School wrestling team had three grapplers place at the 47th annual Mascoutah Invitational Wrestling Tournament, held Friday and Saturday at Mascoutah High School.
Senior Jacob Mitchell (132 pounds) and sophomore Devin Wills (160 pounds) both earned fifth place while senior Brett Brown (220 pounds) came in seventh place at the 27-team tournament.
At 160 pounds, Wills racked up a team-best 20 points toward the team total after battling to a 4-2 record and a fifth-place finish. Wills has earned a solid 13-3 record on the season.
After receiving a bye in the first round, Wills made short work after pinning Centralia’s Adam Mueller in the first period at the 1:36 mark.
Then, after suffering a technical-fall loss in the quarterfinals to one of the best wrestlers in the state in O’Fallon’s Jack Bond, Wills rebounded to earn a 13-2 major decision over Brandon Copeland of Civic Memorial.
Next, Wills needed a scant 30 seconds to pin Collinsville’s Nathan Crane to earn a berth in the consolation semifinals, where Wills lost on a forfeit to Jake Erslon of East Alton-Wood River.
But Wills was able to bounce back again, this time with a pin of Alton’s Nolan Wosczynski in 1:54 to capture fifth place.
At 132 pounds, Mitchell (5-2), a state qualifier last year, totaled 17 team points after also going 4-2 and taking fifth place.
After receiving a first-round bye, Mitchell needed just 26 ticks of the clock to pin Frankfort Community’s Micah Julian.
Then, after dropping a 5-2 decision ot Carbondale’s Cole Nelson in the quarterfinals, Mitchell rebounded to battled to a hard fought 4-2 triumph over Quincy’s Matthew Peters.
Next, Mitchell scored a 13-6 decision over Murphysboro’s Tristian Mick to reach the consolation semifinals, where Mitchell lost on a forfeit to Tyler Dunn of East St. Louis.
Finally, Mitchell bounced back to pin Anna-Jonesboro’s Nate Kisat in 3:23.
At 220 pounds, Brown (10-6) chalked up 13 team points after going 3-2 and getting seventh place.
After receiving a first-round bye, Brown was defeated by the narrow margin of 5-3 by Greg Cooper of Frankfort Community.
Then, after receiving a consolation bye, Brown recorded back-to-back victories with a pin of Triad’s Just DelRosario at the 4:11 mark before going on to win by forfeit over Belleville East’s Aaron Wallace.
Then, after losing to Cooper again, this time by another tight 6-4 margin, Brown rebounded to score a pin of Tyson Eaton of Oakville at the 4:39 to earn seventh place.
