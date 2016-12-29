Tickets still available for Highland Optimist Shootout

There are still tickets available for the 26th annual Highland Optimist Shootout on Jan. 7, 2017 at Highland High School, which features some of the area and region’s top teams and players. Tickets are on sale at HighlandShootout.com.
The showcase game at 8:15 p.m. features defending Illinois Class 3A state champion Althoff and St. Louis University recruit Jordan Goodwin taking on East St. Louis and University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign recruit Jeremiah Tilmon.
Tickets are $8 for the first three games or $12 for an all-day pass. Nearly 1,500 tickets were sold the first day they were on sale. Shootout organizers said a total of 3,000 tickets will be sold.
The full schedule includes a girls game between Highland and rival Civic Memorial at 10 a.m., followed by boys games the rest of the day, leading off with Vianney vs. Carbondale at 11:30 a.m.
Belleville East and Illini recruit Javon Pickett face off against Webster Groves (Mo.) and St. Louis University recruit Carte’Are Gordon at 1 p.m.
Highland plays (Kansas City, Mo.) Rockhurst at 3 p.m., followed by Champaign Central taking on Chaminade at 4:45 p.m.
Illini recruit Da’Monte Williams and talented freshman Adam Miller lead (Peoria) Manual Academy against Stevenson and Indiana recruit Justin Smith at 6:30 p.m.
Comments