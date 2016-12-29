Bulldogs bowl to third place at Alton Invitational

The Highland bowling Bulldogs gave themselves an early Christmas present by earning second place out of 13 competing teams at the Alton Invitational Bowling Tournament Dec. 22 at Airport Plaza Bowl in Alton.
Highland finished with an overall six-game pin count of 5,848, which was only four pins behind champion and host Alton’s winning total of 5,852.
Finishing behind the top two placers were: Belleville East (5,811), Civic Memorial (5,597), Collinsville (5,488), Waterloo (5,224), Cahokia (5,150), Jerseyville (5,083), Belleville West (5,055), Centralia (5,017), Taylorville (4,938), Harrisburg (4,809) and Alton Marquette (4,013).
Belleville East’s Kurtis Murphy was the individual champion with a six-game series of 1,277 (213.833 average) while Alton’s Jared Cochran was the runner-up with a grand total of 1,272 (212 average).
Highland had the next top two individual placers as junior Brandon Munie (1,271) and senior Collin Korte (1,248) finished third and fourth, respectively.
Munie fired the fourth highest game of the tournament with a 258. He also rolled top games of 233, 221 and 202.
Korte recorded best games of 246, 235, 210 and 202.
Also placing in the top 10 for the Bulldogs was sophomore Adam Buske, who came in ninth 1,191. He bowled high games of 232, 210 and 202.
In addition, junior Tanner Huelsmann registered a 229 game.
Comments