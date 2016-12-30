Highland starts and finishes strong at Mater Dei

2:41 Kristen Poshard talks about personal tragedy and her new position with Madison County Pause

0:27 Tanker car derailment at refinery

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

3:04 Ron Duebbert ousts St. Clair County Circuit Judge John Baricevic

0:41 New St. Clair County Circuit Judge Ron Duebbert sworn in

0:57 Chester Police officer killed in crash during pursuit

1:54 Poor township's leader spends $230K on AmEx card

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa

1:21 O'Fallon police host Breakfast With Santa