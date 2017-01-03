HHS grad’s team to play for FCS football title on Saturday

Highland High School 2014 graduate Mack Waldman is a redshirt sophomore on No. 4 James Madison University’s football team and the Dukes will take on Youngstown State in the NCAA FCS (Football Championship Subdivision) Championship game this Saturday at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The game will air at 11 a.m. on ESPN2.
James Madison (13-1) advanced to the title game after defeating No. 1 North Dakota State, 27-17, Friday night in Fargo. The win ended NDSU’s 22-game win streak in the playoffs in what was its first postseason loss in 2,198 days and the first at the Fargodome since 1991.
Prior to transferring to James Madison, Waldman spent one season at National Junior College Athletic Association school Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College in Miama, Okla., where he passed for 2,500 yards and 22 touchdowns as a redshirt freshman. He also made the Dean’s List while there.
As a senior at Highland High School, Waldman passed for 3,000 yards and 32 touchdowns while also rushing for 620 yards and six TDs en route helping the Bulldogs go 11-1 and reach the Elite 8 of the IHSA Class 5A football playoffs. For his stellar season, he garnered IHSA 5A Honorable Mention All-State honors, as well as the following honors: All-St. Louis Region Large District, Belleville News-Democrat All-District, All-Mississippi Valley Conference First-Team, and Gateway Classic All-Star.
It will be the fifth meeting all-time between James Madison and Youngstown State, with the Penguins leading the series 3-1. The teams last met in the first round of the 2006 playoffs, which resulted in a 35-31 win for Youngstown State at home.
This is the second championship appearance for the Dukes and the seventh for the Penguins. James Madison won the 2004 national title and Youngstown State has claimed four championships (1991, 1993, 1994 and 1997).
In the 27-17 victory over North Dakota State, James Madison senior running back Khalid Abdullah ran for 180 yards on 23 carries to propel the Dukes to their first trip to the NCAA FCS National Championship since 2004.
James Madison racked up 445 yards of total offense against the Bison (12-2), who entered Friday’s semifinal as the ninth-ranked defense in the country after surrendering just 310.2 yards per game up to this point. Abdullah gouged NDSU for 7.8 yards per carry on the evening, rolling to a career-high 232 all-purpose yards. The senior pulled in a pair of catches for 51 yards, including a career-long 41-yard snag and a 10-yard touchdown with 6:51 left in the second quarter that put the Dukes up 17-0.
James Madison continued its balanced offense, rushing for 203 yards and passing for 242 more, as junior quarterback Bryan Schor went 11-18 for 242 yards and three touchdowns. Junior wide receiver John Miller pulled in a pair of long catches that totaled 70 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown that sealed the contest at 27-17 with 6:59 to play.
The Dukes leaped out to a 17-0 lead in the first half, with Schor finding junior tight end Jonathan Kloosterman for a 14-yard score and Abdullah for a 10-yard strike, while sophomore kicker Tyler Gray added a 24-yard field goal.
North Dakota State used a score just before halftime to seize the momentum, adding a field goal and a touchdown in the third quarter to tie things at 17-17 with 5:53 to play in the period. Gray drilled a career-long 45-yard field goal to put the Dukes ahead to stay with 11:46 to play, with Schor’s 25-yard strike to Miller providing the dagger.
The Penguins (12-3) punched their ticket to Frisco in thrilling fashion, scoring a touchdown with one second remaining, to beat No. 2 Eastern Washington 40-38 in Cheney, Wash., on Saturday night. Hunter Wells found Kevin Rader in the back of the end zone, and Rader made a sensational catch off the back of a defender for the game-winning score. Youngstown State outscored Eastern Washington 20-7 in the final quarter to complete the comeback.
Mack Waldman
Year: Redshirt sophomore
Position: Quarterback
Ht./Wt.: 6-2 / 205
Hometown: Highland
High School: Highland Highland School
Family: Son of Wayne and Monique Waldman; has a brother, Payne, and two sisters, Maddie and Parisse
Major: Media Arts and Design
