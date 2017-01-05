HHS’ Schuster best individual bowler, but Panthers win team war

Highland High School junior bowler Emma Schuster provided the individual highlights, but Jerseyville won the team battle Wednesday at Tri-County Lanes in Jerseyville.
The Panthers won the match 27-13 after claiming the match’s overall pin count by the narrow margin of 103 pins, 2,632 to 2,529.
But it was Schuster, Highland’s anchor bowler, who shined the brightest on the individual stage as she fired the match’s top game (265) and best series (684). Her 265 second game also ranks as the sixth best in Lady Bulldogs bowling history while her 684 series sits in the fifth spot in the all-time record books.
Schuster’s 265 middle game also allowed Highland to win its only team game, 948-937. Her teammates who also contributed good individual games in the second team game were Kali Rutz with a 184 and Haley Basler with a 181.
Schuster’s 227 third and final game also ranked as the second highest in the match.
In addition, Schuster, who opened with a good 192 game, captured all four of her individual points in the match — one individual point for each game she bested her anchor opponent, Lindsay Vanost, and then the final point for beating her in series.
This match was eerily similar to the first time the two teams met because Schuster was also the best individual, but it was the Panthers who nipped the Bulldogs in the team result. In that match, Schuster carved out the second best series in program history with a three-game aggregate of 695 after recording the match’s top three games, 246, 225 and 224.
But also like the first match, Schuster was the main bright spot as she accounted for half of her team’s eight total individual points. Jerseyville’s other four bowlers outscored Highland’s other four, 12-4.
In addition, the Panthers won the team points battle 15-5 after taking two of the three team games along with the additional five points for winning the match’s overall pin count.
The loss was the Bulldogs’ fifth in a row and dipped HHS’ overall record to 3-5 and its Mississippi Valley Conference mark to 1-5.
